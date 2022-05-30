"We both left crying" - Lionel Messi opens up on facing adaptation issues with wife after joining PSG from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has opened up on the issues of adapting to life at his new club following his move from Barcelona last summer.

The 34-year-old left Barca after having spent 17 years at the Nou Camp in a blockbuster free transfer to PSG that left the football world stunned. Expectations were that the legendary forward would immediately reach the incredible heights of his time at Barcelona for the Parisians.

But it has been a somewhat lacklustre debut season at the Parc des Princes for Messi, with many questioning his contribution.

In an interview with TyC Sports, he was asked about how he has found adapting to life in Paris following the move to which he said:

"Luckily, the children's adaptation was spectacular. We always had that fear, that the children would have a hard time with the change. And it was the opposite. It was very easy, they adapted very quickly to school, to friends, day by day. "

Messi then touched on the different feelings he and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo had in making the move, saying:

"For Antonela and me it was more difficult. I remember that the first day we took them to school was terrible. We both left crying. Saying what we are doing here, what happened. We didn't understand anything. But they really some phenomena all three."

Lionel Messi on his start to life at PSG following Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure this season

In his debut season at PSG, Messi has managed 11 goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances.

He has come under fire from not only the French media but PSG fans this campaign for some questionable performances.

Messi was unceremoniously booed by sections of the Parc des Princes faithful following his side's capitulation against Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

The Argentinian has spoken on the difference in playing style between his former side Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain:

"I also had to get used to a way of playing because I was used to playing my whole life in one way and arriving at a place where it's not the same, you play differently, you see football differently, with new teammates... I in Barcelona had teammates who had been playing alongside them for many years and they knew me by heart. This was all new for me."

Lionel Messi and PSG lifted the Ligue 1 title but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be hoping for a better outing come next campaign.

