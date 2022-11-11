"We have Lionel Messi on the pitch and Diego in heaven" - Argentina fans forego buying homes and cars to watch PSG superstar at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Emiliano Matrangolo, a 39-year-old Argentina fan, is traveling to Qatar to watch Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Matrangolo is a business administrator who graduated from Buenos Aires. He is foregoing his dreams of buying cars and houses in a bid to watch Messi play live in Qatar.

Matrangolo recently spoke about it at a barbecue with 300 Argentine fans (via The Telegraph):

“It’s four years of savings, saving some money every month for this dream come what may. You stop doing things like buying a car or buying a house. It’s a dream, it’s an infatuation. Many people say look, he spends the money to go to Qatar instead of having 5% of a house. Well I’m sure (a house) is nice, but I’m going to the World Cup."

Fans present in the area were meanwhile chanting:

“We have Lionel (Messi) on the pitch and Diego playing in heaven.”

PSG superstar Lionel Messi's Argentina will start their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia on 26 November. Lionel Scaloni's team will also play Mexico and Poland on 27 November and 1 December, respectively, in Group C.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is not worried about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's Achilles injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PSG superstar Lionel Messi has suffered an Achilles injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, however, is not too worried about the issue as he said no player will arrive at the competition fully fit.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Scaloni said (via PSG Talk):

“No player is going to reach 100% ahead of the World Cup. We will do our best in the final week before the tournament to help every player. There are some who will not play the last games [for their clubs] as a precaution, but we know they are fine.”

Messi has been in fine form for his club so far this season. In 18 games across all competitions, he has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists.

