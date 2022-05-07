"We are a little bit upset" - Edouard Mendy delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's performances in the past month

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has given an honest assessment of his side's performances in the past month, claiming the Blues haven't been good enough.

The 30-year-old joined the London outfit in 2020 and quickly became the side's first-choice goalkeeper. His heroics last season helped his side win the UEFA Champions League.

Mendy claimed the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award for his tremendous campaign. However, the current campaign has been difficult for both the keeper and his Chelsea side.

The Blues were expected to be challenging for the Premier League title but are now likely to end the season in third place. They also exited the Champions League against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals last month.

The Champions League demise to Madrid, a shock 4-1 defeat to Brentford, and a 4-2 loss to London rivals Arsenal has seen Thomas Tuchel's side struggle in recent weeks. The Blues also lost 1-0 to Everton last weekend (May 1)

Mendy recently opened up about his side's current form, telling Football Daily:

“The season is good but I think we could do better… I could do better, especially the last month. We are a little bit upset because we know what we could do and now we still have the four games and the FA Cup so we can finish well.”

The fixtures have come thick and fast for the Blues this season. They have participated in five different competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup which they won back in February.

Mendy believes fatigue has played a role in the squad's performances:

“It’s a long season, of course, we play a lot of games so I think the fatigue, physically and mentally (takes its toll), but it’s not an excuse. You know as a Chelsea player you will play more than 50 games, so we all know that before but the truth is we were not good enough.”

Chelsea looking to end the Premier League season on a high

Thomas Tuchel's suffered a 1-0 defeat to Everton last time out.

Champions League qualification had seemed to be a certainty for the Blues as they have sat comfortably in third in the Premier League table for most of the year. However, they cannot afford to rest on their laurels as Arsenal are just three points off of them with four games remaining.

This means the Blues could be dragged into the top-four tussle should they come undone at the business end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are also top-four challengers, are currently fifth, four points off Tuchel's side. It seems unlikely that the Blues will slip up given the number of games left and the fact that Arsenal and Spurs still have to play one another.

However, stranger things have happened in football and Tuchel will be urging his side to remain cautious.

