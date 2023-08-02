"We lived very beautiful moments" - Tini Stoessel confirms breakup with Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul with emotional message 

Tini Stoessel and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul announced that the two have decided to part ways. Prior to the split, the couple stopped interacting on social media, with the football player's last comment on Stoessel's post being on June 26.

The message from the 29-year-old midfielder on his ex-partner's account read: (via Hola):

"I’m very proud of you, of who you are and your strength. You deserve everything good. I love you."

Now the couple officially announced the conclusion of their relationship. According to rumours, the singer and athlete have been together since 2021, with de Paul officially announcing the union in 2022 (First Sportz).

Taking to Twitter to announce their breakup, Stoessel wrote:

"I want to tell you that with Rodrigo, we decided to end our relationship. We live very beautiful moments, where I had the opportunity to meet a person who I love and respect a lot. We accompany each other in very important moments of our lives. Thank you very much for the love and respect."

Much like his former girlfriend, De Paul decided to post a message on Twitter regarding the split. The couple seem to have split amicably, and both parties now go their separate ways.

"You’d go to war for him if he asked you" - When Rodrigo de Paul revealed he would do anything for Lionel Messi

Rodrigo de Paul and Messi

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul revealed that he would go to war if Lionel Messi asked him to during an interview in 2020. Little did the 29-year-old know that he would go on to win the FIFA World Cup with the footballing genius in 2022.

When asked about the appreciation he received from the former Barcelona man, de Paul said (via FIFA.com):

"You look up to him obviously, but when you start sharing things with him, he is so transparent that, instead of telling him what you think of him, you feel more like asking him about his little kids or of reminding him of the time he took you out with his studs up in a Valencia-Barcelona game (laughs). When he becomes your captain, you’d go to war for him if he asked you to."

At this moment, the two have shared the pitch on 44 occasions since de Paul made his debut for Argentina against Iraq in 2018.