Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Lionel Messi to take the MLS to a new level, terming the Argentina captain as the greatest ever.

Messi recently completed a move to Inter Miami as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30. There's massive buzz regarding Messi's move to the MLS as fans are excited to see the Argentina captain.

Arteta has now shared his take on the same. Speaking about the Argentina captain, the Gunners boss said (via HITC):

“We are living history, the way the league has developed in the last 20 years has been phenomenal. The decision they made to take this league much further by bringing in a top talent and the best player ever on this planet, it’s going to put this league in the spotlight.

"I think it was a clever move, and it’s something that’s not only really good for the league, but everybody is connected to it.”

Arteta is not the first to say that Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami would elevate the level of the MLS. Inter Miami's billionaire co-owner Jorge Mas had previously made a bold claim regarding the Argentina captain's move to the club, telling El Pais:

“In 2019, we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Lionel Messi in jubilant mood after being unveiled as Inter Miami player

Lionel Messi was unveiled as an Inter Miami on a rainy evening in Miami on Sunday (July 17). The Argentine, though, was in a great mood despite the weather conditions at the DRV PNK Stadium.

After the welcome ceremony where he was presented to fans, Messi penned a heartfelt social media message, writing on Instagram:

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday!. The rain made it different than planned, but still everything was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came. Thank you very much for all the love and also to the artists who were there and despite the conditions sang spectacularly."

He added:

"See you on Friday again..."

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium. His former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets could also do likewise.