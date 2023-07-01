"We'll consider giving you Szoboszlai if you give us Mane" - Red Bull Salzburg troll Liverpool fans after they mistake Austrian club for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans online mistook RB Salzburg for RB Leipzig and asked the Austrian club to give them Dominik Szoboszlai. This is after the Reds decided to trigger the Hungary captain's €70 million release clause to sign him from the Bundesliga club.

Salzburg posted a meme that said that the Hungarian midfielder had already left the Austrian club two years ago. They captioned the image:

"We'll consider giving you Szoboszlai if you give us Mane back lads."

FC Red Bull Salzburg EN @FCRBS_en we'll consider giving you Szoboszlai if you give us Mane back lads we'll consider giving you Szoboszlai if you give us Mane back lads 🙏 https://t.co/kMMMy1yZ6D

Dominik Szoboszlai made 83 appearances for Salzburg, scoring 26 goals and providing 34 assists for the club. However, he left the team to join RB Leipzig in 2021. The player looks set for a move to Merseyside soon.

Sadio Mane, on the other hand, was also a Salzburg player. The Senegalese played for the Austrian club 87 times, scoring 45 goals and providing 32 assists. Mane left Liverpool in the summer of 2022 to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool-bound Dominik Szoboszlai's unique training methods revealed

Dominik Szoboszlai is one of the technically gifted players in world football at this point in time. The midfielder is immensely skilful. He is also a specialist shooter from dead ball situations.

Szoboszlai's unique training methods have recently surfaced. According to the Hungarian outlet Telex, the player's father made him practice with a golf ball in hand to make his technical acumen better. The outlet reported (via SportBIBLE):

"The golf balls fulfilled the purpose of each exercise, that after a bad ball reception, you should not use your hands, not pull the attacking player back in the duel, but strive for perfect technical solutions. If we look at the end result, the method is effective."

The Reds struggled with injuries in their midfield. Their new Hungarian star's arrival from RB Leipzig could solve the issues in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp's team. He is a versatile midfielder with the ability to operate across different positions.

