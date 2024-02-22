"We’ll do everything to win" - Chelsea star Axel Disasi sends message ahead of Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi spoke about his team's ambition before their EFL Cup final showdown against Liverpool on Sunday, February 25, at Wembley.

The Blues and the Reds will clash for the first domestic title of the season. With both teams having contrasting league seasons, Disasi wants to make the most out of this final to win a silverware for Chelsea.

He said:

"Expect a show, expect a big game. Of course, I expect that we win. We will do everything to win this title. We know that to be a part of a club like Chelsea is our responsibility to win games, to win titles. With this final, we have the opportunity to do this. So, let's make it. "

Disasi performed admirably in Chelsea's last outing against Manchester City. He registered 16 blocks in the game to help the visitors gain a 1-1 draw at Etihad. Chelsea are 10th in the table

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a thumping 4-1 win against Luton Town. The Reds are at the top of the table in the Premier League, with 60 points after 26 games.

Joe Gomez vs Conor Bradley - Danny Murphy gives his take on who should start for Liverpool vs Chelsea

The Reds are the favorites going into the EFL Cup final on February 25. However, their piling list of injuries can be a reason for concern. Vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the clash.

The choice now remains for Klopp to opt between impressive youngster Conor Bradley and Liverpool's versatile defender Joe Gomez. Danny Murphy has given his take on the matter, claiming (via The Boot Room):

"I think he will have to make a decision on Gomez at right-back or if he sticks with Conor Bradley in there. I'd play the young lad. Go after Chelsea, they're more in fear of you than you are of them, he was just Man of the Match against Chelsea, let him go again."

Liverpool beat Chelsea 4-1 the last time the two sides met on January 31.