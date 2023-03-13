"We'll be judged for that competition" - Pep Guardiola believes UCL win will define his success as manager at Manchester City

Ahead of Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg showdown against RB Leipzig, Pep Guardiola agreed to the notion that his legacy at the Etihad will be decided upon the club's success in the European competition.

Guardiola, in fact, revealed that even before his first Champions League game in charge of the Cityzens, he was told that his legacy would be judged upon performances in the competition.

Speaking ahead of the Leipzig game, Guardiola said:

"Yes, [for public opinion]. That doesn't mean I agree, but absolutely, we'll be judged for that competition. My first Champions League game here, they say are you here to win the Champions League? I said, what?!"

City Xtra @City_Xtra Pep Guardiola on whether the #UCL will define his #ManCity success: "Yes, [for public opinion]. That doesn't mean I agree, but absolutely, we'll be judged for that competition. My first Champions League game here, they say are you here to win the Champions League? I said, what?!" Pep Guardiola on whether the #UCL will define his #ManCity success: "Yes, [for public opinion]. That doesn't mean I agree, but absolutely, we'll be judged for that competition. My first Champions League game here, they say are you here to win the Champions League? I said, what?!"

Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016. He has since won four Premier League trophies, one FA Cup, and four EFL Cups with the team.

While Guardiola has won two UEFA Champions League trophies during his time at Barcelona, a final appearance has been his best performance with Man City.

Despite their recent dominance in English football, European glory has eluded the Manchester-based club for the longest time.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his assessment of RB Leipzig ahead of UEFA Champions League showdown

The first leg between Manchester City and RB Leipzig ended in a 1-1 draw. Josko Gvardiol restored parity with a towering header after Riyad Mahrez had given Guardiola's side the lead.

Speaking about the German club, Guardiola said ahead of the second game (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's the same with many theories about this club. We cannot control it. It's nice at the start of the season we are the main candidates, main favourites in this competition. Something we've done in the past, otherwise they don't consider it. Reality is 95 minutes on the pitch."

He added:

"Leipzig, after the draw, even before the first leg, they are a really good team. Any team in England, Napoli, Milan, Madrid, they are too. A lot of qualities, many strengths. We have to impose our game, we have to win the game. Easy, not how many goals to score. Just win the game."

The second leg clash will take place at the Etihad Stadium. With the aggregate score being level 1-1, there is still all to play for.

Poll : 0 votes