Brazil stars Lucas Paqueta and Raphinha have vowed to keep dancing whenever their team scores in response to Roy Keane's criticism of their celebration.

Selecao cantered into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 on Monday, 5 December.

Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all scored in the first half for Tite's side and celebrated each goal with a dance routine on the touchline.

Keane, a former Irish international and now an acclaimed pundit and commentator, slammed the Brazilians for disrespecting their opponents as he said:

"I can’t believe what I’m watching, it’s like watching Strictly."

However, Paqueta and Raphinha issued stern responses to his words. Paqueta said (via Metro):

"The dance is a representation of our joy after scoring a goal. We don’t do it to disrespect anyone, we don’t do it in front of our opponents.

"We all get together to celebrate. If they don’t like it, there’s not much to say. We’ll keep scoring goals and keep dancing. This is a group that is happy to score, to get the victory and the goals."

His teammate Raphinha echoed his sentiments, saying:

"The problem is with those who don’t like it, because we’ll keep doing it. Dance symbolizes the joy of scoring a goal."

Brazil are known for their samba-style dancing. It's ingrained in their culture. Many Brazilian stars have danced in celebration after scoring a goal at the FIFA World Cups.

Brazil face Croatia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2002 world champion clinically dispatched South Korea to set-up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with Croatia on Friday, 9 December.

Selecao are the favorites on paper but Vatreni are a mean side, conceding only two goals in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far.

They beat Japan on penalties on Monday and marched all the way to the finals of the 2018 edition in Russia.

The five-time champion, however, have history on their side, having never lost to Croatia in their five previous encounters..

At the FIFA World Cups, the Canary Squad beat Croatia 1-0 in the group stages of Germany 2006 before a 3-1 win on the opening day of the 2014 tournament on home turf.

