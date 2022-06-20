"We’ll play with Bernardo Silva and 10 more" - Guardiola and Laporta involved in interesting conversation as Barcelona vs Manchester City friendly is announced

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta were recently involved in a funny conversation involving Bernardo Silva. According to The Athletic, the two sides are set to face one another in a charity game at the Camp Nou on August 24, 2022.

Laporta is looking forward to securing a win against Manchester City. The Barcelona president stated the following in a press conference (via Pol Ballus on Twitter):

“We won Real Madrid 0-4, now we have the chance to win the English champions. Not sure it’s gonna be a friendly!”

When asked if Bernardo Silva will feature in the game, Guardiola replied:

“We’re gonna bring all the big guns, don’t worry. We’ll play with Bernardo Silva and 10 more”

Barcelona are currently linked with a move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

The reason behind the sarcastic conversation between Pep Guardiola and Joan Laporta is that the Catalan giants are interested in signing Bernardo Silva. According to Fabrizio Romano, Silva is currently Xavi Hernandez's top transfer target if the Spanish club happen to lose Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United.

As per Barca Universal, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already had initial talks with Bernardo Silva's agent Jorge Mendes over a possible transfer. However, the transfer will very much depend on the fate of Frenkie de Jong.

The 27-year-old had yet another impressive season for Manchester City during the 2021-22 campaign. The Portuguese international scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 50 games for the Cityzens across all competitions. These included playing 35 times in the Premier League as Pep Guardiola's side clinched the title on the final day of the season.

It is worth mentioning that Bernardo Silva will not come cheap if Barcelona want to sign him in this summer's transfer window. According to Transfermarkt, the Manchester City midfielder is currently valued at €80 million and has a contract at the club until 2025.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, had the following to say when asked about Barcelona's interest in Silva (via Fabrizio Romano):

“As of today, I think Bernardo will continue at Man City next season - but as I always said, I don’t like to keep players that are unhappy."

It is worth mentioning that Bernardo Silva is not the only player currently linked with a move to the Camp Nou. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is also on the La Liga giants' radar.

