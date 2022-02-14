"We'll have to be ready to play a big game" - Kimpembe suggests PSG will have to be at their best to beat a team like Real Madrid 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe has stressed that his side need to perform at an optimum against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The two European heavyweights were paired against each other in one of the marquee clashes of the round-of-16. Given the high-profile nature of both clubs, a plethora of world-class players abound in both camps, making it a difficult tie to call.

Speaking to UEFA about PSG's upcoming clash with Real Madrid, Kimpembe said:

''Obviously, it's a big match coming up. We're all really looking forward to it, we're very excited to be able to play in matches like this. That's why we do this job: to be able to play in matches like this one. We'll have to be ready to play a big game, especially if we want to beat a team like Real Madrid.''

The Ligue 1 side come into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Rennes, with Kylian Mbappe scoring an injury time winner. Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw away to Villarreal in their previous game in La Liga.

PSG versus Real Madrid offers several exciting sub-plots

PSG will have to try and contain Karim Benzema

The tie will pit two heavyweights and see one favorite eliminated and there are also several other exciting sub-plots to look forward to.

One of these involves Lionel Messi returning to face Los Blancos as a PSG player, having spent almost two decades in the colors of Barcelona.

Sergio Ramos will also square off against the side he represented for 16 years and captained to almost unprecedented glory. However, his fitness makes him a doubt for the clash. Several teammates at international level will also square off against one another and Kimpembe addressed this.

He was asked about the prospect of facing his France international teammate Karim Benzema. The striker has been one of the standout players in the world over the last two years. Kimpembe said:

''It's difficult for me to defend against Karim because he's very intelligent in his movement, with his touches, he always avoids one-on-one [situations]. He is somebody that's ahead of the game."

He added:

''In order to defend against players like that, you need to anticipate; either be there straight away as soon as he touches the ball. [He has] this ability, a vision to play and he knows his opponents [well] too, so, because of this, he is able to lose his marker. As you know, he's a world-class striker so it won't be an easy match.''

PSG will host Real Madrid in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. The return leg is scheduled for the Santiago Bernabeu in three weeks' time.

