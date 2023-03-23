"We'll see what's best" - Manchester United star admits he wants more game time amid potential summer departure

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has admitted that he wants more game time as speculation grows over his future.

The Swedish centre-back has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. He has started 12 of 21 games across competitions, helping the Red Devils keep nine clean sheets.

Lindelof, 28, is currently on international duty with Sweden. He will likely captain Blagult in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Belgium on Friday (March 24) and Azerbaijan three days later. The defender was asked about his situation at Manchester United. He responded (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“I want to play; that's why I play football, but I don't think about that — this summer; we will analyse situation, and we'll see what's best."

Romano says that the Red Devils rejected approaches from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan for Lindelof in January, as Ten Hag wanted the Swede to be part of his squad for the remainder of the season.

However, his lack of game time is evidently complicating matters. Lindelof joined Manchester United from Benfica in 2017 for €35 million and has made 217 appearances.

Reports claim that United are willing to send Lindelof to Inter in a swap deal for right-back Denzel Dumfries. Ten Hag seemingly wants to strengthen the right flank of his defence despite the fine form of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro set to captain Brazil in friendly

Casemiro is set to captain Selecao against Morocco.

Casemiro has been, for many, Manchester United's signing of the season. He arrived from Real Madrid last summer for €70.65 million and has become an integral part of Ten Hag's side. The Brazilian midfielder has scored five goals and provided six assists in 38 games across competitions.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Casemiro is set to be handed the Brazil captain's armband by caretaker coach Ramon Menezes. The Selecao are in action against Morocco in a friendly on Saturday (March 25).

Regular Brazil captain Thiago Silva has not made the squad, as he deals with a long-term injury. The Chelsea defender is sidelined alongside PSG's Neymar, who often deputises as captain.

The Selecao feel that Casemiro is a leader and a reference for the young talent arriving at the national team camp. He has earned 69 international caps, scoring six goals and providing three assists. He won the Copa America with Brazil in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes