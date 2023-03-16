Manchester United ready to agree swap deal with Inter Milan - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a swap deal to sign right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the Dutch full-back and is eager to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are planning a move that would see centre-back Victor Lindelof head to the San Siro in exchange for Dumfries. Lindelof is only a back-up central-defensive option at the club and Ten Hag could decide to part ways should a deal be struck with Inter.

UtdActive @UtdActive | Manchester United could seal a swap deal with Inter Milan involving Victor Lindelof and Denzel Dumfries this summer.



[@footyinsider247] #MUFC | Manchester United could seal a swap deal with Inter Milan involving Victor Lindelof and Denzel Dumfries this summer. 🚨🇸🇪| Manchester United could seal a swap deal with Inter Milan involving Victor Lindelof and Denzel Dumfries this summer.[@footyinsider247] #MUFC https://t.co/Pr0unnGRod

The Red Devils were looking to sign a right-back in the January transfer window but ultimately chose against it due to lack of funds. The resurgence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who spent the first half of the season under Ten Hag on the bench, also helped their case.

Though they have Diogo Dalot, who has been in decent form this season, as their first-choice right-back, Ten Hag is still looking for an upgrade. He sees Dumfries as a solid option.

As far as Lindelof is concerned, the Sweden international moved to Old Trafford in 2017 from Benfica and has since been in and out of the team. He once formed the first-choice centre-back pairing at the club with Harry Maguire but they have both fallen down the pecking order.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are Ten Hag's first-choice defenders and thus the club could decide to ship out Lindelof in exchange for Dumfries.

Inter, meanwhile, are set to lose Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain and are thus on the lookout for a central defender. They have been linked with Lindelof in the past.

Manchester United eager to add to Carabao Cup win

Manchester United have slipped in the Premier League title race and are now 16 points off first-placed Arsenal. But they are still comfortably placed to finish in the top four.

However, the cup competitions are where Ten Hag is currently focussed. Having won the Carabao Cup, the club are now trying to lay claim to the FA Cup and the Europa League as well.

They will face Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and have a foot in the Europa League last-eight as well. The Red Devils beat Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Round-of-16 tie at Old Trafford and will face them in the second leg on Thursday, March 16.

Poll : 0 votes