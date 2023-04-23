"We'll see if there's any chance"– Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois assures squad will 'fight until the last game' for the La Liga title

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has vowed that the squad will fight to the end for a chance to win the La Liga title. His comments surfaced after Los Blancos defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 last night (April 22) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 42nd minute via a Marco Asensio finish in the bottom corner. He then set up their second goal in the 48th minute by delivering a corner for Eder Militao to brilliantly head in. Los Blancos dominated the possession (66% to 34%) to secure all three points.

The win took Real Madrid to 65 points, eight behind leaders Barcelona with just eight games of the season to go. However, the Blaugrana have a game in hand, meaning the deficit could be extended to 11 points if they are to win their next game.

Thibaut Courtois spoke to DAZN after the game to give his verdict on the title race. He said (via SPORT):

"In the end we are going to fight until the last game until mathematically it is not possible. It is a shame to have left points in some games, but with the Champions League in the middle, it can happen to us."

Courtois continued:

"We have to carry on now and win the next three league games and we'll see if there's any chance. Our task is to keep winning to close the gap and to have a good feeling in the Champions League. It's important that we're all in good shape to end the season well."

Courtois put in a good performance against Celta Vigo. The Belgium international made two saves inside the box and completed 90% of his passes.

Marco Asensio claims he is enjoying his opportunities for Real Madrid after scoring against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio was all smiles after he scored a goal and provided an assist during Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Celta Vigo last night.

The Spain international has struggled to break into the starting XI under Carlo Ancelotti this season, with most of his appearances being off the bench. He has made 41 appearances this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists.

He spoke to the club's media after the game, saying (via Real Madrid):

“I'm getting opportunities and I'm happy and enjoying it a lot. I'm playing consistently and that also helps a lot for my confidence. You can see the day-to-day work on the pitch and the passion of the Madrid supporters certainly helps. I'm delighted and eager to keep this form up.”

Asensio continued:

“The coach has put his faith in me and I'm making the most of the minutes I'm getting. I hope I can carry on like this because I enjoy being on the pitch. I'm pleased that things are coming off.”

With Carlo Ancelotti's side still in contention to win the treble, they will be needing Asensio to keep up his new-found form.

Los Blancos next face Girona in La Liga away on April 25.

