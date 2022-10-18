"We'll see where it ends" - Premier League attacker remains coy on future amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard has remained tight-lipped about his future amid speculation of a permanent transfer to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Trossard, 27, has recently turned a lot of heads with his clinical performances for the Seagulls. Since arriving from KRC Genk for a fee of £15 million in the summer of 2019, the Belgian has netted 23 goals and contributed 13 assists in 113 matches across all competitions.

With his current contract set to expire next summer, Trossard has been linked with a move to Chelsea for a potential reunion with former boss Graham Potter. He has also popped up on the radar of other heavyweight clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea are ready to compete with premier league clubs to sign Leandro Trossard.

During an interview with Play Sports (via Voetbal Nieuws), Trossard was asked about Chelsea and Arsenal's interest in him. He said:

"That is very difficult to answer. That will have to wait until later. I am not working on it at all now. Brighton and the World Cup are the next goals. Afterwards, we will see where it ends."

A two-footed attacker adept at operating in multiple roles, Trossard has started all nine of his team's Premier League games this season. During Brighton's 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on October 1, he became the first Seagulls player to score a Premier League hat-trick.

Trossard has registered five goals and two assists this season.

With Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech failing to cement a place in the Blues' squad, Chelsea are expected to sign a reliable forward in the future. Trossard has crucial experience in the Premier League and also the tactical nous to effortlessly fit into Potter's game plan.

On the other hand, the Gunners are aiming to secure the former Lommel man's signature to bolster their offensive depth. His versatility is expected to pay dividends for the north London outfit.

Noel Whelan lauds Leandro Trossard amid Chelsea and Arsenal rumors

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan heaped praise on Leandro Trossard and claimed that a lot of clubs will be keen to snap him up next summer. He said:

"He's a very talented player. He's not taken too much of the spotlight over the years but we're certainly all aware of his talent."

He continued:

"He links up well, tidy player, easy on the eye – but he puts the shift in going backwards as well. I think there'll be a lot of clubs interested, not just Arsenal, if he's available on a free contract."

Trossard is next set to feature in Brighton's upcoming home Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (October 18).

