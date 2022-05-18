"We’ll see what happens" - 22-year-old opens door to summer transfer amid Liverpool and Real Madrid links 

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has seemingly opened the door for Liverpool and Real Madrid to make their move this summer.

The 22-year-old is highly coveted following a remarkable season at Monaco for the Frenchman. Tchouameni has made 49 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing three assists in all competitions this season.

His eye-catching performances in Ligue 1 have drawn the attention of European heavyweights Liverpool and Real Madrid (according to journalist Ekrem Konur), who are keeping tabs on his availability.

The defensive midfielder has now spoken on speculation linking him with a move away from Stade Louis II, telling reporters (via GetFootballNewsFrance):

"It’s true that there are a lot of people that are hoping to see me stay. That makes me happy because it shows that I’m doing good work.”

He added:

"As I’ve said before, what is certain is that there is one more match in Monégasque colours against Lens and after that, we’ll see what happens.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Aurélien Tchouaméni is very interested in joining Liverpool this summer.



The Frenchman held talks with Real Madrid last week also.



(Source: Aurélien Tchouaméni is very interested in joining Liverpool this summer.The Frenchman held talks with Real Madrid last week also.(Source: @Santi_J_FM 🚨 Aurélien Tchouaméni is very interested in joining Liverpool this summer. 🇫🇷 The Frenchman held talks with Real Madrid last week also.(Source: @Santi_J_FM) https://t.co/dSqj6B9NsL

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020 and has gone on to become one of Ligue 1's leading midfielders. He has made 98 appearances for the Monégasques, scoring nine goals and eight assists.

His current deal with the French side runs until 2024 but with Liverpool and Real Madrid circling, it seems unlikely he will remain at Monaco for too much longer.

Aurelien Tchouameni can become of Europe's top midfielders at Liverpool or Real Madrid

Klopp is a master at developing stars

The Reds and Los Blancos will battle it out in the Champions League final on May 28 in what promises to be a tantalizing affair. The two sides are two of Europe's most successful clubs boasting a long list of accomplishments.

Aurelien Tchouameni may flourish at Liverpool under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, who is renowned for his development of players.

He has turned the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah into world beaters.

That bodes well for Tchouameni, who will be given the opportunity to work not only under the German manager but also alongside the likes of Salah, Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

However, Real Madrid offer an interesting project given they are somewhat undergoing a French revolution of sorts.

Karim Benzema has turned the years back with a phenomenal goalscoring season at the age of 34.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Real Madrid contract has been ready for months. Key hours ahead for Kylian Mbappé, he's back from Qatar for final meeting with his family and his whole camp. Real Madrid are waiting for the final steps, more than confident - still no official communication to PSG.Real Madrid contract has been ready for months. Key hours ahead for Kylian Mbappé, he's back from Qatar for final meeting with his family and his whole camp. Real Madrid are waiting for the final steps, more than confident - still no official communication to PSG. ⭐️🇫🇷 #MbappéReal Madrid contract has been ready for months. https://t.co/ctofGMJH0I

Eduardo Camavinga has earned plaudits for his impressive performances in the heart of midfield.

Los Blancos look set to seal the signing of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the club are more than confident.

Tchouameni will therefore be given the chance to link up with familiar faces from the French national side should he opt to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

