“We’ll see what happens” - Alphonso Davies' agent makes interesting Real Madrid and Premier League transfer admission

Nedal Huoseh, who represents Bayern Munich's left-back Alphonso Davies, has tantalizingly hinted at the possibility of a Real Madrid transfer. However, the agent is keeping his options open, with the Premier League also a potential destination for the Canada international.

The iconic Spanish club has long been in the hunt to bolster its defensive line-up, especially focusing on the left-back role. This has seen Davies emerge as their primary transfer target for the upcoming summer window.

With Davies' current contract with Bayern Munich set to run until 2025, the timing presents a unique opportunity for Real Madrid. This creates an opening for Real Madrid, or any other interested clubs, to negotiate a deal next summer that could potentially sway the gifted defender.

In a recent interview with 365Scores, Househ discussed the level of interest surrounding his client, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“There is interest from many teams. I'm sure that Real Madrid could be one of the clubs that would like to sign Davies. There are several Premier League clubs too, they all want to have one of the best left-backs in the world. We’ll see what happens.”

The Canadian's potential departure from Bayern Munich would undoubtedly see them on the lookout for another defensive talent on the left flank. Just 22 years of age, Davies has already played 162 matches for the Bavarians, helping them win a UEFA Champions League trophy.

He has started this season well, racking up three assists from six appearances.

Davies and David Alaba's friendship adds to ongoing Real Madrid transfer rumors

Towards the end of the concluded transfer window, reports revealed that Alphonso Davies might have had conversations with Real Madrid defender David Alaba

Alaba, who switched allegiances from Bayern Munich to Madrid in 2021, could emerge as an instrumental figure in Los Blancos' efforts to sign Davies. The Canadian's agent Nedal Huoseh has acknowledged that the two players regularly communicate.

In the interview with 365 Scores, he said (via Madrid Universal):

“He played with Alaba for 3 years, they are friends, they talk all the time, whatever conversations they have together privately, Davies doesn’t share with me every information about it, but I’m sure David would like to play with him again. Maybe he told him."

With Davies' contract with Bayern Munich set to expire in 2025, the German champions are understandably eager to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. However, Alaba's influence could sway Davies towards a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in due course.