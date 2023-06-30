"We’ll see what happens" - Arsenal outcast's agent reveals player's intentions amid links to Turkish club

Arsenal fullback Nuno Tavares' agent recently provided an update regarding the player's future. Tavares has emerged as an interest for Turkish club Galatasaray. The Portuguese spent the previous year on loan at Olympique de Marseille.

Tavares has made 28 appearances for the Gunners so far in his career, scoring once and assisting twice. Speaking about the player's future, his agent told journalist Tibot Tore:

"Nuno is still under contract at Arsenal. He wants to stay in the team but we'll see what happens in the future."

The Gunners have Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back spot. Kieran Tierney, however, has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Newcastle United among the interested parties.

Hence, Tavares, 23, could prove to be a useful option for Mikel Arteta's side. He spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille, scoring six times in 39 appearances across competitions.

Kai Havertz has joined Arsenal

The Gunners have already started making moves in the transfer market. They made a major statement by securing a £65 deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The German arrives as a proven Premier League talent.

Havertz made 139 appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 times and providing 15 assists. He is expected to be an important player under Arteta at the Emirates. Speaking about his new club, Havertz said (via the Gunners' official website):

"I think the family mentality that the team has on the pitch is one of the reasons why it so hard to play against Arsenal. I guess they have it off the pitch as well. So the team mentality in the squad is very, very high and you can feel that. Obviously there's so many talented players and there’s big room to achieve big things as well."

Havertz scored important goals for Chelsea, including the winners in UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup finals. However, he didn't flourish as expected when deployed as a striker. That can change if he is given a deeper role by Arteta.

