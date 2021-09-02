"We'll see what happens" - Chelsea midfielder Jorginho reacts to fresh Ballon d'Or claims

Chelsea's midfield general Jorginho has admitted that he is not considering the prospect of winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or at the moment and is focusing on his current form.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Italy's World Cup Qualifier against Bulgaria, Jorginho brushed off claims suggesting he is the favorite for the Ballon d'Or this time around. The Chelsea midfielder said:

"I will let you talk about the Ballon d’Or, I am just trying to enjoy the moment. There are still a few months to go before that decision is made and I am focused on relishing the present, then we’ll see what happens."

Jorginho had a fantastic 2020-21 season for both club and country. The 29-year-old played a vital role in helping Chelsea win the 2021 Champions League against Manchester City.

Following his success with Chelsea, Jorginho then went on to play another key role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph over England. These accolades have cemented Jorginho as a potential Ballon d'Or winner.

Jorginho is set to face off against Lionel Messi, whose accomplishments with Argentina have also made him another candidate for the award.

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has echoed these claims, suggesting Messi is currently the favorite for the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Back in July, Zola said:

"Now we are talking about a fantastic player like Messi who did extraordinary things for the first time with his national team – and this won't go unnoticed."

However, Zola also admitted that should the Ballon d'Or be awarded to Jorginho, it would also be deserved.

"Should they give it to Jorginho? It would be deserved. He gives concrete balance and pace to his teams. I was lucky to have him at Chelsea and I know what he does on the pitch.

"It would be deserved because not only were his performances at a high level, but the teams he played for have been outstanding. This must be taken into account."

A Chelsea player has never lifted the Ballon d'Or

Despite being one of the most successful teams in England, Chelsea has never seen any of its players lift the prestigious Ballon d'Or trophy.

The only time someone from Chelsea came close to winning the Golden Ball was in 2005 when Frank Lampard finished runner-up to Barcelona's Ronaldinho.

Jorginho will become Chelsea's first recipient of the Ballon d'Or if he beats Lionel Messi to it.

