"We'll see what happens" - Hansi Flick breaks silence on rumors linking Barcelona with Liverpool and Manchester United stars

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has broken his silence on the Catalan giants' interest in Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The German manager claimed he admires both the players who have been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Ad

Barcelona have been linked with several left-wingers in recent months, including Diaz and Rashford. Now, Hansi Flick has publicly addressed their media regarding his side's interest in the Liverpool and Manchester United attackers. Flick said, as quoted by Metro:

"[They] are both fantastic players. I like them and we’ll see what happens [in the summer transfer window."

Barcelona sporting director Deco also spoke about the two players, admitting his side's admiration for them. However, he insisted that he was not allowed to talk about players from other clubs. He said:

Ad

Trending

"We like Luis and we like Rashford. However, we can’t talk about players who are under contract."

Luis Diaz has been a key player for Liverpool since joining them from FC Porto in a deal worth a reported £37 million. The Colombian has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 49 appearances across competitions this season, helping the Reds clinch the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford faces an uncertain future at Manchester United and spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa. He has scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 appearances for Unai Emery's side this season.

Ad

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has already planned how to use Raphinha following the addition of a new left winger - Reports

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick reportedly already has plans on how to use Raphinha as the club look to sign a new left winger. As claimed by Sempre Barca, the former Bayern Munich manager is looking to use Raphinha as a number ten.

Ad

Flick already addressed such a situation this season, as he already had two right wingers in the form of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. He used Yamal on the right and switched Raphinha to the left, which brought the best out of the Brazilian.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and could be on his way to Camp Nou this summer. If the Colombian joins, Raphinha will reportedly be used as an attacking midfielder by Flick.

Raphinha has enjoyed a stellar season with the Blaugrana this time out and finally looks to justify his repoerted £55 million transfer fee. He has scored 34 goals and produced 25 assists in 56 appearances for the Catalan giants this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More