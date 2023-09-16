"We'll see what happens in January" - Bayern Munich director hints at another move for Manchester United target

Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund has addressed the club's failed move of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. The Portugal international came excruciatingly close to joining the Bavarian giants on transfer deadline day but the deal didn't go through.

Palhinha was set to join Bayern in a £60 million move on deadline day but Fulham pulled the plug as they couldn't sign a replacement. He subsequently signed a new five-year deal with the Cottagers with the option of extending it by another 12 months.

Bayern, however, have seemingly not given up in their pursuit with Freund hinting that a January move could be on the cards. He stressed that they are not thinking about a potential deal now.

“Palhinha deal? We are not thinking about that right now as we have a really good team. We'll see what happens in January,” he told SPORT1 journalist Kerry Hau (via Fabrizio Romano).

The defensive midfielder has played three games for Fulham this season, scoring one goal in the process. He was also linked with Manchester United, who ultimately signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

Joao Palhinha continues to dream of Champions League football

Despite signing a new contract with Fulham, Pahlinha admitted that he continues to dream of playing in the Champions League. He told the Premier League club's official website:

“I can’t lie, in football, we all have dreams and those are to play in the Champions League and for the best clubs in the world. People need to see and understand that as well but I also want to say I have all respect and I am really happy to be here as well.

“The move didn’t happen and now I am just focused on Fulham again. I will focus on my work and give everything I can like I have done in the past. If I am honest, I got this opportunity [to move to Bayern] because of my teammates, without them it might not have happened.

“I only have 100 percent commitment to this club and full respect for the fans who support me. I will give everything I have inside and outside of the field. I am ready to start again to give my best and achieve good things.”

The midfielder had only moved to Craven Cottage in the 2022 summer transfer window in a £20.4 million move from Sporting CP.