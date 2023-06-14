"We’ll see. It can happen" - Bundesliga star claims Manchester United man will be a 'good fit' at his club

RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg believes Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga would be a good addition to the Bundesliga side.

Manchester United are reportedly open to selling the 21-year-old forward this summer. Elanga has struggled to break into the starting XI under Erik ten Hag and has only made 26 appearances this season, playing just 702 minutes of football.

Anthony Elanga is contracted to the Red Devils until 2026 but he could be moved on this summer and RB Leipzig have emerged as a possible destination. The Bundesliga side have been heavily linked with the Sweden international and this could be a transfer that benefits both parties.

Elanga's international teammate in the Swedish national team, Emil Forsberg even intends to speak to the club's president about the move. Forsberg told Fotboll Skanalen (via METRO):

‘I will sit down with the president, with Oliver [Mintzlaff], here soon and see what we should do. We’ll see. Anthony would have been a good fit with us. A young player who wants to get better. We’ll see. It can happen."

The attacking midfielder added:

"I have spoken to Anthony. But it stays between us. I know Anthony quite well, so it’s quite normal if it were to come up. But he is a young and talented player who fits in with us. We have been good at developing young and talented players."

Elanga is also likely to be willing to leave Manchester United to get more game time. In March, he revealed his frustrations to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet:

"It is frustrating. You want to play, it’s important. But whether you play or not, it’s up to the coach not me. I have spoken to Erik [Ten Hag] and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it."

Manchester United remain in the hunt to sign Brentford star: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are still in contention to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, despite Tottenham Hotspur currently leading the race.

David Raya has had a stellar season for Brentford, keeping 12 clean sheets in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The Bees currently value him at £40 million, a price that Spurs are unwilling to meet, despite needing a replacement for Hugo Lloris, who is likely to depart this summer. Spurs' hesitation could leave the door open for the Red Devils to make a move for the Spanish goalkeeper.

Manchester United's No.1 goalkeeper David de Gea's contract is set to expire at the end of this month and he is yet to renew his deal. Erik ten Hag and Co. may look to sign Raya as he has better distribution than De Gea, should the latter choose not to extend his say at Old Trafford.

