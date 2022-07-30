“We’ll see how long he can play” - Ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action against Rayo Vallecano 

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his side's final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Following the Red Devils' defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo, Ten Hag was asked once again about the 37-year-forward, who is yet to play any part in the club's pre-season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has quoted the Dutch boss as saying:

“Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Rayo Vallecano. Yes, he will be in the squad tomorrow. We’ll see how long he can play.”

Sky Sports have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, despite holding talks with the club this week over his future.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 times in 38 appearances following his return to the Red Devils last season. He has now been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs and has one year left on his current deal.

Ronaldo was absent for United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and is yet to make an appearance under new manager Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Roanldo's Manchester United teammates

The 20-time champions of England put on a decent display in the Norwegian capital against Atletico Madrid, but ultimately fell to a late Joao Felix goal.

However, United did miss several big chances throughout the encounter, something which Ten Hag was severely unimpressed by. The 52-year-old manager told reporters, as quoted by The Mail:

"You have to take benefit if you create chances. They created less chances and scored one, so from that point I am not satisfied. I have told the team it is not acceptable because you have to be sharp in both boxes. Also from set-plays we had a big chance from Harry Maguire, so we had enough to win the game and that is always our aim."

He added:

"It was a tough work out but we contributed really well and the performance for the team was really good. Of course, we learned something but in the end it's about the result and the score was not good."

One player who did impress during the game was new signing Christian Eriksen, of whom Ten Hag commented:

"We know what he is able to do and I think with our front men he is able to give them in the right moment the right chances and then it is about finishing."

