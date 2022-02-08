“We’ll see how he moves” – Chelsea assistant coach provides update on Mason Mount ahead of Club World Cup semi-final

Chelsea assistant coach Zsolt Low has provided an update on Mason Mount's fitness ahead of their 2022 Club World Cup semi-final clash with Al Hilal.

The midfielder hobbled off the pitch after picking up a knock during the Blues' clash with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday, leaving his participation in the Club World Cup in doubt.

But he has traveled to the UAE with the Chelsea squad and now, in a further boost, Low has hinted Mount could feature for the European champions.

Addressing questions about Mount's fitness during pre-match press conference, he said:

"Mason is getting better and better every team. We'll see how he moves and feels today, take the last decision tomorrow. We had a hard cup game with 120 minutes and a long trip here.

"We have to use the first two days to recover and slowly today we are prepared for a good session and game. The four hour time difference, players couldn't sleep very well, they need this time to play the game. We have the same possibility as Al Hilal tomorrow."

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea once again, with seven goals and eight assists in 32 games across all competitions this season.

Chelsea squad blighted by injuries

Chelsea have dealt with a number of high-profile injuries of late. Ben Chilwell, who had had a fine campaign, has been ruled out for the season with a ligament injury, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek will play no part in the UAE showpiece either.

Reece James has also been injured lately and despite traveling with the side to Abu Dhabi, latest reports reveal he, too, will be sidelined from their Club World Cup games.

[via Thomas Tuchel will definitely sit out #Chelsea 's Club World Cup semi-final but if he returns a negative Covid test by Thursday, he could get clearance to travel to Abu Dhabi for the final match.[via @MirrorFootball Thomas Tuchel will definitely sit out #Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final but if he returns a negative Covid test by Thursday, he could get clearance to travel to Abu Dhabi for the final match.[via @MirrorFootball]

To make things worse, head coach Thomas Tuchel has also tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Saturday, and has hence stayed on in London.

But the German is hoping to make it to the final if he returns a negative test soon.

The Blues play Al Hilal on Wednesday for a place in the final. The Blues are aiming to make up for their 2012 Club World Cup disappointment when they lost in the final to Corinthians.

