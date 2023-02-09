"We'll see what the next step will be"- Edmond Tapsoba opens up on transfer links to Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba hasn't ruled out a future move to Arsenal, Chelsea, or Manchester United.

The Burkina Faso international joined the German outfit in January 2020. Since then, he has made 115 appearances across competitions for Leverkusen, with 25 of those coming during the ongoing season.

The 24-year-old is defensively astute and is a neat passer of the ball. Standing 194 centimeters tall, he is an imposing presence inside both boxes and given his age, he will only go from strength to strength in the near future.

He was recently asked about his thoughts on being linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. He told BuliNews:

"That makes me happy, of course. It’s something that shows I’m doing a good job and that I just need to continue. But Leverkusen is a big club, my head and heart are fully here right now, and then we'll see what the next step will be."

Interest from big European clubs, including the three aforementioned names, is, at times, hard to resist for some of the world's biggest talents. Tapsoba's contract at the BayArena expires only in the summer of 2026.

It remains to be seen if he will be seduced by the prospect of playing for one of the 'Big Six' clubs in England. The trio's interest in Tapsoba doesn't come as a surprise.

Manchester United could sell Harry Maguire in the summer, while Thiago Silva (38) and out-of-form Kalidou Koulibaly (31) will eventually need a successor at Chelsea. Arsenal, meanwhile, signed Jakub Kiwior last month but the 22-year-old lacks experience at the top level.

Manager Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, uses Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White at right-back, which will leave space for Tapsoba at centre-back if he were to arrive at the Emirates.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea's Premier League season so far

Edmond Tapsoba could be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season if he joins either Arsenal or Manchester United this summer.

The Gunners have a five-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand. Manchester United are in third with 43 points - seven behind the Gunners - after playing 22 games this season.

Chelsea, however, are in ninth position with just 30 points from 21 matches. They look set to miss out on the top four for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign if their fortunes don't change quickly.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, are on track to finish outside the top four considering they are 10th in the Bundesliga table after 21 matches. It remains to be seen if Champions League football will be a deciding factor for Tapsoba if and when he chooses a new club.

