“We’ll welcome Kylian Mbappe with a Belgian style barbecue” - Eden Hazard on Real Madrid’s latest addition

Former Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has sent Kylian Mbappe a welcome message as he completes his move to Santiago Bernabeu.

The France international's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ran out this summer, after which he decided to join Los Blancos. With the high-profile move catching all the limelight, Hazard, who wasn't particularly successful with the Spanish giants, has also sent Mbappe a message.

Speaking to Telefoot, the former Chelsea sensation said (via @theMadridZone):

"We Will welcome Kylian Mbappe with a Belgian style barbecue. There's room at my house, don't worry he's most welcome."

The 25-year-old World Cup winner with France will add quality to the already strong Real Madrid lineup. WIthout Mbappe, Carlo Ancelotti's team won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this campaign.

The former Monaco man himself has been brilliant for PSG this season, having netted 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances across competitions. During his stay at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles but could never lay his hands on the Champions League trophy.

With the Frenchman coming into the club, it will be interesting to see as to how Ancelotti tweaks his system. He employed a 4-4-2 formation this season, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo played up top.

Now that Mbappe has arrived, the Italian coach could move to a more traditional 4-3-3. This could allow Mbappe to play down the middle with Vinicius and another winger playing either side of him.

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl slams Real Madrid's signing of Kylian Mbappe

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl slammed Real Madrid's signing of Kylian Mbappe. It is reported that the Frenchman will now earn staggering wages with his new employers (via GOAL).

Pointing this out, Eberl said (via GOAL):

"You can always become more of a money-grubbing person, but everyone who is a money-grubbing person will gradually become the nail in football's coffin. If all the money goes out at some point, then there will be nothing left for us to do business with."

According to the aforementioned report, it is believed that Mbappe took a €10 million pay cut from his salary at PSG but will receive an incredible €150 million signing bonus.

With an expected post-tax salary of €15 million, the attacker has seemingly become the highest-paid player at the club. Currently, he's out preparing for the start of the European Championships with France.