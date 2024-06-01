“We’ll win later, it doesn’t matter” - Real Madrid star Toni Kroos’ savage claim after kick-off delay during 2022 Champions League final resurfaces

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos' savage response to news that the Champions League final was delayed in 2022 has recently resurfaced. The German is a serial winner, looking set to lift the trophy for an unprecedented sixth time today (June 1) against Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos head into the final with a swagger that can barely be explained by neutrals or opponents. They are unbeaten In Europe this season and have already lifted La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana at a canter.

Toni Kroos often embodies the cool swagger evident in that team and footage of his response to manager Carlo Ancelotti might prove prophetic again. Ahead of their UCL final against Liverpool in 2022, an issue with supporters entering the stadium led to a delay in the game. The Italian manager informed the team of kick-off being moved, saying:

"They have postponed the game, it starts at 21:30.”

Kroos however calmly responded:

"We'll win later, it doesn't matter.”

With confidence clearly not a problem for the 14-time winners then and now, fans and neutrals alike will now shoulder the nerves of the occasion. Real Madrid will be looking to win their 15th crown at Borussia Dortmund's expense today and look confident of doing so.

Fenerbache send special message to former player Arder Guler ahead of Real Madrid Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund

Turkish Giants Fenerbahce have sent a special message to Real Madrid midfielder Arder Guler ahead of the Champions League final. The 19-year-old midfielder began his career with the Turkish side and his boyhood club took the time out to send some love his way.

Guler made the move to Los Blancos last summer and looks set to have a magical debut season with the legendary Spanish outfit. The Turkish international looks set to win his first Champions League medal today if all goes his way.

Fenerbahce put out a post across all their social media platforms in support of the midfielder, writing:

"We wish success in the Champions League final to the apple of our eye, Arda Güler, who grew up in our infrastructure and proudly represents our country abroad. Come on Arda, our hearts and support are with you!"

Real Madrid head into the game as favorites, with Los Blancos unbeaten in a European final in their last eight attempts. While Borussia Dortmund will fancy their chances, Arder Guler will hope history will repeat itself. He will look to win his first continental medal with the team that specializes in winning them.