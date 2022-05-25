"We have to look at what we can do and what we can’t do" - Barcelona boss Xavi delivers his honest opinion on PSG star Neymar's return to the club

Barcelona manager Xavi has made an honest admission about Neymar's possible return to Camp Nou. The PSG star's future with the Ligue 1 champions has come under the scanner after Kylian Mbappe renewed his contract with the club.

Now, according to L'Equipe, the Parisians are ready to sell the Brazilian if an acceptable offer arrives. His astronomical wages mean not many clubs can afford him, including probably Barcelona, whose financial situation is quite poor right now.

Xavi was asked about the prospect of their former winger returning to the club, to which he appeared coy. He said (via PSG Talk):

“Neymar has a contract. So it’s difficult to answer, very difficult. These are players who are not ours, so when you ask me about Lewandowski… In the end, it’s not easy, but we have to strengthen our team.”

Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer and only wants to join Barcelona, as per journalist Matteo Moretto. The report adds that the Catalan giants have agreed on personal terms with the Poland star's entourage.

Meanwhile, Neymar has another three years left on his contract with PSG but going in new direction with Mbappe as the face of their project could see him depart the Parc des Princes much sooner.

GOAL @goal PSG would consider any acceptable offers for Neymar, according to L'Equipe 🗞 PSG would consider any acceptable offers for Neymar, according to L'Equipe 🗞 https://t.co/mdxtRt1Kjy

Xavi, though, admits Barcelona haven't considered the option of bringing him back to Catalonia yet. He further added:

“We have to look at what we can do and what we can’t do. We have to prioritize certain positions. […] Obviously, Neymar is a player I don’t hate, but we haven’t talked about it; honestly, we haven’t talked about the option of Neymar’s return.”

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million. Since then, he's made 144 appearances for the club, scoring 100 goals and assisting another 60, while winning 11 trophies.

Barcelona risk overloading their attacking vanguard with new signings

As of now, the Catalans have nine forwards in their squad, including strikers and wingers - an unusually high number. Even after Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore's departure, Xavi would still be left with plenty of options to choose from.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Luuk de Jong and Adama Traoré will return to Sevilla and Wolves respectively at the end of the season. Luuk de Jong and Adama Traoré will return to Sevilla and Wolves respectively at the end of the season.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/NA1FZdoQD4

Lewandowski or Neymar's arrival will only overload their attacking vanguard further, giving him a selection headache.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took little time to settle in at Camp Nou after joining from Arsenal in January, while there's Memphis Depay too.

On the wings, the Spaniard has Abde Ezzalzouli, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati (if he keeps himself fit next season).

It'll be interesting to see if the Blaugrana regardless make another expensive transfer business for an attacker.

