"We have to look at ourselves as players" - Manchester United star Jadon Sancho issues apology to fans on Twitter after defeat against Manchester City

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho took to Twitter to apologize to his club's fans following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has promised the club's supporters that the players will come back stronger following their disappointing defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Sancho tweeted:

"Apologies to the fans… It’s not good enough. We have to look ourselves as players and work hard to make things right. We will keep on fighting."

The Red Devils were thoroughly outplayed by their city rivals in the Manchester derby. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for the Cityzens in the fifth minute.

The visitors did show desire in the first half and found the equalizer through Jadon Sancho in the 22nd minute. Midfielder Paul Pogba found the England international with an inch-perfect through ball, allowing him to run towards goal. Sancho then cut in and curled the ball past City goalkeeper Ederson into the far post.

However, that goal was the only source of celebration for Manchester United as Manchester City took the lead just six minutes later, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne. Riyad Mahrez then scored twice in the second half to complete a 4-1 win.

It is worth mentioning that the defending champions have completed a double over their city rivals. Pep Guardiola's side also secured a 2-0 win over the Red Devils earlier this season.

Manchester United's defeat, combined with Arsenal's 3-2 win over Watford, means Ralf Rangnick's side have fallen out of the Premier League top four. They are currently fifth in the standings, having accumulated 47 points from 28 matches. The Gunners, meanwhile, are a point ahead of the Red Devils with three games in hand.

How has Jadon Sancho performed for Manchester United this season?

Jadon Sancho was one of three marquee players to join Manchester United in the summer of 2021 (alongside Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo). The winger joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million.

Despite his talent, the England international had a slow start to life in the Premier League. He only scored his first league goal for the club in late November against Chelsea.

However, the 21-year-old has recently become one of the most in-form attackers at Manchester United. He has contributed two goals and two assists in his last five Premier League games.

His overall tally for the season currently stands at five goals and two assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

