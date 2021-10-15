"We look quite strong" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers injury update on Manchester United squad ahead of Leicester clash

Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered an update on the injuries to the squad ahead of a crucial game against Leicester City on Saturday.

Here's what he said:

"International breaks are sometimes the time to cross your fingers and hope for the best because as we see with Raphael, he's got an injury. But Victor and Eric played in the internationals and got good game time, that's good for us."

Solskjaer also revealed that Edinson Cavani and Fred will be watching Manchester United take on The Foxes from the sidelines. The two aren't injured but need time to rest and recover for the Champions League match against Atlanta. He added:

"Harry's joined us on the grass this morning, that's the first time he's been on the grass. Amad: first time on the grass as well. So we look quite strong."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co. have struggled to get a decent run going this season and they have failed to win their last two Premier League clashes. Furthermore, the Norwegian manager lost Raphael Varane to injury at a time when they need points to get ahead in the table.

However, Ole has confirmed that Harry Maguire is available although whether he starts against Leicester or not remains to be seen.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly have all reported for training, as per reports. However, of the three, only the latter can solve the issue persisting in Manchester United's back-line.

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives an update on Marcus Rashford's return

The Englishman has missed the entire campaign so far because of a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old was supposed to be back in November but has been given the green light to return to full training early.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave an update on Rashford's potential return to Manchester United's playing XI this weekend. He said:

"He's in the squad, if he's gonna start or not, I can't tell you now. He's worked really hard throughout the lay-off. He's been really bright this week and had a 60-minute involvement behind closed doors last week, so he's raring to go."

Rashford is likely to be available for rotation as Manchester United prepare for a busy period in the season. The Red Devils take on Atlanta on October 21 before the momentous Manchester derby at Old Trafford on November 6.

Marcus Rashford last played for Manchester United in May this year. He netted 21 goals and clocked 15 assists in all competitions last season.

