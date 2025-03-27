“We looked at each other and felt like gladiators” - Dani Carvajal shares ‘most special night’ he experienced at Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal has named Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League 2021/22 semifinals second leg as the most special night he experienced with the club. Los Blancos arrived at the game trailing 4-3 from the first leg at the Etihad.

However, things went from bad to worse in the 73rd minute, when Riyad Mahrez sent the Cityzens ahead. The LaLiga giants were minutes away from exiting the tournament when Rodrygo Goes drew his team level on the night.

The Brazilian then scored his second of the night a minute later, to force the game into extra time. Karim Benzema found the back of the net in the 95th minute, with Real Madrid going on to win the game 3-1, and the tie 6-5 in aggregate.

Recalling the night in a recent conversation, Carvajal insisted that the player felt like 'gladiators'.

"The most special night I've ever experienced was against Manchester City. It was a unique feeling, scoring the equalizer with six minutes of added time and the atmosphere that ensued. We looked at each other and felt like gladiators at the Colosseum," said Carvajal.

Real Madrid went on to defeat Liverpool 1-0 in the final to lift their 14th Champions League title.

When does Dani Carvajal's contract with Real Madrid expire?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Dani Carvajal will enter the final year of his contract with Real Madrid this summer. The Spaniard is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, but is working hard to return by the end of the season.

According to AS, the 33-year-old is planning to be available for the FIFA Club World Cup later this year. Carvajal has already announced that he is back on the grass and is working hard to regain his fitness.

The Spaniard plans to use the summer's tournament to prove his fitness to Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have already identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as Carvajal's replacement.

The Englishman is in the final few months of his contract with Liverpool and Real Madrid are eyeing a Bosman move this summer. A deal is apparently 99% done, according to recent reports.

It has also been suggested that the LaLiga giants want to rope in Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup. The tournament starts on June 18, so Los Blancos may have to pay a fee to sign the 26-year-old before his contract expires on June 30.

