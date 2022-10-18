“We looked at each other and laughed” – Real Madrid star reacts to Manchester City winning best club award at Ballon d’Or gala

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois found it funny that Manchester City won the best club award at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Courtois said (via El Larguero) (translated to English):

"When Manchester City won the trophy for the best club? We looked at each other and laughed."

El Larguero @ellarguero Thibaut Courtois, en Thibaut Courtois, en @ellarguero : "¿El Balón de Oro? Viendo la lógica de como votan, sabía que no iba a terminar muy arriba..." 🧤💬 Thibaut Courtois, en @ellarguero: "¿El Balón de Oro? Viendo la lógica de como votan, sabía que no iba a terminar muy arriba..."

Manchester City won the Premier League title last season but failed to deliver in other competitions. Real Madrid, in comparison, won the La Liga title, Supercopa de Espana and the Champions League trophy.

Courtois finished seventh in the Ballon d'Or 2022 rankings. He kept 22 clean sheets, conceding 46 goals to help Madrid win multiple trophies. The Belgian shot-stopper won the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or ceremony last night.

Manchester City's 2021-22 season

Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, City garnered 93 points in the league, beating Liverpool by one point. They lost in the semifinals of the Champions League against eventual winners Real Madrid.

City were ousted from Carabao and the FA Cup by West Ham United (penalty shootout) and Liverpool (semi-finals) respectively.

City won seven, drew two and lost three games in the Champions League last season. They won 29, drew six and lost three matches in the Premier League. They won five and lost two games in two domestic cup competitions.

Overall, City won 41 games, drew eight and lost eight matches out of 57 matches in the 2021-22 season. City boasted a 71.92% win record last season.

Real Madrid's 2021-22 season

Real Madrid recorded 26 wins, eight draws and four losses in La Liga last season. They won four and lost one game in the domestic cup competitions, getting knocked out by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals.

Los Blancos won nine and lost four games in the Champions League, beating Paris-Saint Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool in the knockout stages.

In total, they registered 39 wins, eight draws, and nine defeats in 56 games in the 2021-22 season. Madrid's win percentage stood at 69.64.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes