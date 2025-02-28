“We are looking at the next Ballon d’Or winner” - Atletico Madrid legend Paulo Futre delivers verdict on Barcelona star

Atletico Madrid legend Paulo Futre has claimed that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will win multiple Ballon d'Or titles in his career. The ex-Portuguese forward called the 17-year-old wonderkid a 'phenomenon' and praised the youngster's attitude and mentality.

Ad

Yamal graduated from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in 2023, making his senior debut when he was just 15 years and 291 days old. The winger quickly worked his way up the ranks and has established himself as a mainstay in Hansi Flick's starting line-up.

This season, he has formed a lethal attacking triumvirate alongside Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian forward Raphinha. The Spaniard's 11 goals and 17 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions have helped Barca to the top of LaLiga and into the UCL Round of 16.

Ad

Trending

Futre is the latest addition to the plethora of pundits that have lavished praise on Yamal. A gifted dribbler in the '80s and '90s and a former Ballon d'Or runner up (1987) himself, he commended the teenager's skills and approach to the game.

On Spanish radio channel Cadena SER's show, Que T'hi Jugues, the 59-year-old said (via Barca Universal h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"Lamine is a phenomenon, we are looking at the next Ballon d'Or winner and I don't know how many times he will be in a few years' time because he can win several. Lamine plays with an incredible personality, quality and winning character."

Ad

Up next, Yamal will be seen in action in Barcelona's LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, March 2.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has already scooped up awards at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has already established himself as a household name with his silky dribbling, sublime ball control and potent finishing. The youngster has already been nominated for a Ballon d'Or and has won an award at the year-end ceremony.

Ad

After delivering an unbelievable campaign at the tender age of 16, Yamal was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The youngster bagged seven goals and seven assists in 50 appearances for Barcelona in the 2023-24 campaign.

However, his role as one of the chief architects of Spain's EURO 2024 victory (one goal and four assists in seven appearances) earned him the Young Player of the Tournament award and the Ballon d'Or nomination.

He finished an impressive eighth in the final rankings, with Manchester City's Rodri winning the coveted title. His incredible performances were, however, recognized that evening when he was awarded the Kopa Trophy, given to the best under-21 player of the season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

If Yamal can help Barcelona win the league and potentially the UEFA Champions League, he could establish himself as a serious contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. As it stands, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe remain the frontrunners in the race for the prestigious prize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback