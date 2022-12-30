"We are looking for the right player" - Erik ten Hag provides update on Manchester United's plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have let go of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Red Devils are currently intent on replacing him in the upcoming winter transfer window. Manager Erik ten Hag has gone on to stress the importance of ensuring their purchases in the January transfer window meet the necessary criteria.

Notably, United reportedly decided not to bid for Cody Gakpo, who recently moved to Liverpool for £37 million. They urgently need to compensate for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, as United have only scored 23 goals in 15 Premier League games.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC @UtdDistrict



“The criteria is high here at Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “We have lost a striker so we need to get a striker in, but has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to squad”“The criteria is high here at Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “We have lost a striker so we need to get a striker in, but has to be the right one who brings quality into the team, not just adding to squad” 🔴 #MUFC @UtdDistrict “The criteria is high here at Manchester United”. https://t.co/Uuy8LMRrvi

Speaking to the press (via Manchester Evening News), the Dutch tactician explained:

"We have a squad, we have players who are matching our criteria but with all the games that are coming, it is a tough competition. We want to be also playing in all of the competitions by winning in games and cups as well."

He added:

"So you need players, you need numbers to cover, so we need good players, not only numbers, you need quality players to cover that. You need also competition [so] that you can make technical choices, so we are looking for the right player for our squad and that has to match the sporting criteria but also the financial criteria."

Manchester United currently have players that are scoring some goals into the back of the net, and ten Hag was quick to praise them at the conference:

"We need impact from the bench. I am happy once again a player was coming from the bench; Fred is scoring a goal and I think all the subs who came in tonight did really well."

However, the club are missing out on Cristiano Ronaldo's 18 Premier League goals, which the Portuguese forward managed last season. Currently, the highest goalscorer on the team is Marcus Rashford, with just five Premier League goals under his belt.

Manchester United have forwards, but they cannot provide similar impact to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils notably have seven senior forwards, but the vast majority of them are not capable of reaching the required heights in goalscoring.

Facundo Pellistri has not yet made his debut for the club, even though he has been at Old Trafford for over two years. Jadon Sancho has not played since October, and is yet to even return to training with the squad. Anthony Elanga has not scored for Manchester United since February 2022, and he could potentially go a full year without a goal.

Rashford and Anthony Martial are the only two strikers, but they have a combined 14 goals, four less than what Cristiano Ronaldo managed in the Premier League last season. Without improving on their goalscoring, it will be difficult for Manchester United to compete for honors under Erik ten Hag this season.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes