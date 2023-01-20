Create

“We lose every time they play” – Manchester City fans worried as 2 players are named in starting XI against Tottenham

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 20, 2023 02:31 AM IST
Manchester City fans not happy with lineup against Tottenham
Manchester City fans were left scratching their heads about why Pep Guardiola decided to name Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake in the team's starting lineup for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Akanji started as a central defender ahead of Ruben Dias. Ake, meanwhile, is operating as a left-back against the Spurs.

Ederson started in goal for the Cityzens. Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake are playing as the back four of the team.

Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are the two central midfielders for Guardiola's side while Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are in attack.

Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland are the two attackers for the second-placed Premier League side.

Akanji has been a crucial player for Guardiola's side this season, making 19 appearances for the team. He has started 16 of those games. Since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the Swiss has been a mainstay at the heart of the defending English champion's defense.

Ake has also made 19 appearances for Guardiola's team this season, 15 of those as starters in the playing XI. The 27-year-old has played a total of 59 games for the Cityzens since arriving at the Etihad in 2020.

Fans, however, were far from impressed by the duo's inclusion. Many opined that they are good players for a mid-table team like Aston Villa, not Guardiola's City.

Others claimed that Guardiola should have named Ruben Dias if he was fit. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's lineup to face Tottenham was announced:

What is wrong with Pep Guardiola? There has to be a reason why Ake and Akanji have become mainstays
Akanji and ake that’s Aston Villa centre half names
love him but lowkey need an ake injury, can’t stand him at LB
Akanji looks like he has a donkey in him somewhere.
Días should've played instead of Akanji if he's fit
Put dias in there ffs..... Ake doesn't speak... Akanji doesn't speak....
@ManCity @HaysWorldwide Akanji - Ake start 😀
@ManCity @HaysWorldwide What special about ake and akanji we lose every time they play
🔵 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔵XI | Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Grealish, Mahrez, Alvarez, HaalandSUBS | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Cancelo, Laporte, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide https://t.co/NBVdMI5yH7

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about defender's selection against Tottenham

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola justified his decision to name Rico Lewis in the team's starting XI.

Speaking to the media, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Because the games he played he played really well. We wanted an extra man in the middle and he reads really well his positions, that’s why he’s selected. I like how he plays, he makes his teammates better. I know it’s a big responsibility, playing against Son, Kulusevski, Harry Kane, they’re big stars that they have but he has had brilliant games against Chelsea and Liverpool, we want to attack today we thought he was perfect for tonight."

