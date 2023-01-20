“We lose every time they play” – Manchester City fans worried as 2 players are named in starting XI against Tottenham

Manchester City fans were left scratching their heads about why Pep Guardiola decided to name Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake in the team's starting lineup for the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.
Akanji started as a central defender ahead of Ruben Dias. Ake, meanwhile, is operating as a left-back against the Spurs.
Ederson started in goal for the Cityzens. Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake are playing as the back four of the team.
Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are the two central midfielders for Guardiola's side while Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are in attack.
Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland are the two attackers for the second-placed Premier League side.
Akanji has been a crucial player for Guardiola's side this season, making 19 appearances for the team. He has started 16 of those games. Since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, the Swiss has been a mainstay at the heart of the defending English champion's defense.
Ake has also made 19 appearances for Guardiola's team this season, 15 of those as starters in the playing XI. The 27-year-old has played a total of 59 games for the Cityzens since arriving at the Etihad in 2020.
Fans, however, were far from impressed by the duo's inclusion. Many opined that they are good players for a mid-table team like Aston Villa, not Guardiola's City.
Others claimed that Guardiola should have named Ruben Dias if he was fit. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's lineup to face Tottenham was announced:
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about defender's selection against Tottenham
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola justified his decision to name Rico Lewis in the team's starting XI.
Speaking to the media, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):
"Because the games he played he played really well. We wanted an extra man in the middle and he reads really well his positions, that’s why he’s selected. I like how he plays, he makes his teammates better. I know it’s a big responsibility, playing against Son, Kulusevski, Harry Kane, they’re big stars that they have but he has had brilliant games against Chelsea and Liverpool, we want to attack today we thought he was perfect for tonight."