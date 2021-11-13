"We are losing to Leicester then" – Chelsea fans fear 'curse' after hearing Premier League announcement

Chelsea fans online are fearing the worst after manager Thomas Tuchel was adjudged Premier League Manager of the Month for the month of October.

Blues fans fear the curse of Premier League Manager of the Month could strike on Thomas Tuchel yet again.

The last time the German tactician won this award was back in March. Immediately after that, the Blues suffered a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Chelsea are scheduled to face Leicester City following the international break. Despite their lowly position in the standings, Brendan Rodgers' side are a difficult prospect to face.

Many fans took to Twitter to recollect the last time Thomas Tuchel won the award, with most of them wary of their next fixture. Here are some of the best tweets:

Nku9_ndlovu @Nku9N @ChelseaFC @premierleague Last time he won this award we lost 5-2 to Westbroom. Its trap @ChelseaFC @premierleague Last time he won this award we lost 5-2 to Westbroom. Its trap

Daby Chukwu @daby_chukwu @ChelseaFC @premierleague This award is actually jinxing the Leicester game. Award, early kickoff after int'l break. West Brom game all over. I'm actually scared right now. @ChelseaFC @premierleague This award is actually jinxing the Leicester game. Award, early kickoff after int'l break. West Brom game all over. I'm actually scared right now.

Champions of Europe @nepalipulisic @ChelseaFC @premierleague Why do we drop points immediately after our manager wins this, lamps got sacked soon after winning it @ChelseaFC @premierleague Why do we drop points immediately after our manager wins this, lamps got sacked soon after winning it

Tunde Dedewo @babsded @ChelseaFC @premierleague Now show the rest of the league there is no curse/jinx affecting results after this award! @ChelseaFC @premierleague Now show the rest of the league there is no curse/jinx affecting results after this award!

Ö'Otieno @WILLANO13 @ChelseaFC @AlfredFraid @premierleague And the Manager of the Month curse has started with a DRAW at home against Burnley @ChelseaFC @AlfredFraid @premierleague And the Manager of the Month curse has started with a DRAW at home against Burnley

Jide Johnson Leoso @UncommonJide Thomas Tuchel named October manager of the month. I hate it that Leicester City is our next match Thomas Tuchel named October manager of the month. I hate it that Leicester City is our next match

minion vikki @minion_vikki Tuchel is manager of the month,,,Leicester are about to tear us apart😭😭😭 Tuchel is manager of the month,,,Leicester are about to tear us apart😭😭😭

Tobi Adu🇳🇫🇷🇴🇺🇸🇩🇪 @tobemcguire Now that Tuchel has won manager of the month, the Leicester match is jinxed already 😭😭 Now that Tuchel has won manager of the month, the Leicester match is jinxed already 😭😭

✘ ⭐️⭐️ @CFCShooterV3 Tuchel manager of the month curse + Leicester 12:30 game after intl break... Tuchel manager of the month curse + Leicester 12:30 game after intl break... https://t.co/pfr9KLAMOL

Shady @shadyach @ChelseaFC @premierleague I hope it doesn't come with the bad luck it usually comes with. @ChelseaFC @premierleague I hope it doesn't come with the bad luck it usually comes with.

Loyal fans do have a small reason to worry about Tuchel winning the Premier League Manager of the Month award. Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo won it in August and was sacked a couple of months later.

It is worth noting that the Blues have already dropped points in their first match of November, a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley.

Chelsea are currently at the top of the Premier League

Despite dropping points against Burnley before the international break, Chelsea are still comfortable at the top of the Premier League standings. Thomas Tuchel's side have amassed 26 points from their first 11 games in the league.

The Blues are currently three points clear of Manchester City and West Ham United and four points ahead of Liverpool.

Chelsea's title charge is clearly based on their strong defense. The Blues have only conceded four goals in the Premier League so far and have not conceded more than once yet.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen have been rock solid at the back whilst wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James remain a goal threat going forward. The pair have scored seven goals between them across all competitions.

Chelsea were touted as one of the favorites for the Premier League following the signing of Romelu Lukaku earlier this summer.

However, the Blues' squad depth and attacking prowess have allowed them to top the Premier League standings despite Lukaku's poor showing in front of goal.

The Belgian international has scored just four goals in 11 matches so far this season. However, it is also worth noting that Lukaku has missed the last three Premier League games due to an injury.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel is the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for October! 🏆



Played 4, won 4, 14 goals scored and just 1 conceded! 👔 BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel is the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for October! 🏆Played 4, won 4, 14 goals scored and just 1 conceded! 👔

