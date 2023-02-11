"We are losing", "Potter is a joke" - Chelsea fans cannot believe Graham Potter's starting XI against West Ham United

Chelsea fans are furious with Graham Potter's starting lineup for their clash with West Ham United on Saturday (February 11). The Blues are in dire need of a positive result, with their top-four hopes quickly diminishing.

Potter's men are ninth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by 10 points. They face a West Ham side who have struggled this season and sit 17th, just one place above the relegation spots.

The Chelsea team Potter has selected to face the Hammers is as follows:

Kepa Arriabalaga starts in goal, with Reece James, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, and Marc Cucurella in defense. Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Joao Felix comes back into the side after a three-game suspension and is in attacking midfield. Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Kai Havertz are in attack.

However, some supporters are unhappy to see Mason Mount benched and Havertz start. The English attacker has endured a topsy-turvy season, scoring three goals and providing six assists across competitions. The German hasn't been too promising either, though. He has bagged six goals in a false 9 role.

There has also been backlash over Loftus-Cheek starting as he has not been a consistent starter this season. He has featured 20 times and 14 times in the Blues' starting lineup. There is a divide over the team Potter has put out.

Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to Chelsea's XI for their crucial clash with West Ham in a London derby:

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal You can drop Mount but Havertz still starts again? Potter is a joke, a big joke. @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal You can drop Mount but Havertz still starts again? Potter is a joke, a big joke.

Lunihan @LunihanV1 @CFCPys KAI HAVERTZ STARTS AND MOUNT HOOKED @CFCPys KAI HAVERTZ STARTS AND MOUNT HOOKED 😭

Chelsea boss Potter knows his job will be at stake if his side do not improve

Graham Potter acknowledges a need for improvement.

Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager last September and was handed a six-year contract. The new Blues owner trusted the English coach to oversee a long-term project at Stamford Bridge. It's fair to say the former Brighton & Hove Albion coach has been backed. His club spent over £300 million last month, including a British transfer record £106.8 million for Fernandez.

However, the west Londoners' results have not been impressive under Potter's tutelage. They have struggled for form, and their chances of a top-four finish look increasingly unlikely.

Potter admits he is under pressure to turn things around at Stamford Bridge. He said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the West Ham game (via FourFourTwo):

"The expectations have always remained the same: a team that ultimately wins. We know there [are] opportunities to make changes to the team when the window is open. I'm not stupid: if the results aren't what this club should get, then I understand; if I'm the reason for it, then that's the job."

Chelsea will move above Fulham into eighth for the time being if they beat the Hammers. A defeat or draw will cause further damage to their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification.

