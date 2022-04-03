"We lost control for 10 minutes" - Thomas Tuchel breaks silence after Chelsea's embarrassing loss to Brentford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has addressed the fans after the club fell to a 4-1 defeat to Brentford.

The Blues initially took the lead via a fantastic Antonio Rudiger goal, but lost control of the game to fall to a disappointing defeat.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A tough afternoon, thanks for your support as ever. A tough afternoon, thanks for your support as ever. 👏 https://t.co/t5DqnYeE0h

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports (via Express), the Blues manager admitted that Chelsea were far from their best, saying:

"We lost control for 10 minutes. It was a tough start for us which is also not the first time after an international break. We were OK in the first half and had a very good start to the second half and took the lead.

"Maybe we thought it was already done and we got punished in 10 minutes. In general we allowed too many shots and in general we lacked energy. We looked mentally tired which is normal after being around the world."

He added:

"After scoring we forgot we still had 40 minutes to play. I think it was deserved we took the lead. I did not have high expectations. We struggled and we found a way to be in the lead. We made life very complicated for ourselves because we stopped defending."

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from their poor showing in their upcoming matches, as the loss threatens to put their spot in the Champions League next season in danger.

Brentford come back to beat Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

The Bees took on the Blues at Stamford Bridge and left with all three points as they took their chances and used sloppy defending to their advantage. Brentford weren't expected to give Thomas Tuchel's men a run for their money, but the hosts slumped defensively and were punished for it.

Antonio Rudiger put the Blues ahead with a Goal of the Season strike from 30 yards out, but this goal was quickly dealt with by the visitors. Within 12 minutes of Rudiger's goal, Brentford had scored three goals.

Vitaly Janelt powered in the equalizer two minutes after Rudiger's worldie, and four minutes later, Eriksen placed the ball over Eduoard Mendy to complete the comeback. The visitors were not done as Janelt scored a beautiful lob over Mendy, and late in the game, Yoane Wissa completed the rout with a fourth goal.

