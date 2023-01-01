"We lost" "I don't trust him" - Chelsea fans lose their minds as defender starts Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea fans are fuming at the inclusion of Cesar Azpilicueta in the Blues' starting lineup as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day. As far as the fans are concerned, the Spaniard has not reached expectations, and they are not happy to see him start for the Blues.

The Chelsea captain has enjoyed a long spell at Stamford Bridge since joining in 2012, having won every possible trophy with the side. However, the defender is now 33 years old and has struggled to keep up with the pace of the game in the Premier League.

Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy fans who believe they have already lost the game with the Spaniard's inclusion:

Chelsea prepare to take on relegation candidates Nottingham Forest

On New Year's Day, Chelsea will visit the City Ground to play against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Blues are aiming to improve their chances of finishing in the top four and will want to start 2023 with a win. In their previous match, they won easily at home against Bournemouth, while their opponents Nottingham Forest lost to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Graham Potter's men are currently in eighth place in the Premier League. However, Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Brentford on Boxing Day has allowed Chelsea to close the gap to six points, with a game in hand. Prior to the World Cup, the Blues struggled in their away matches, losing their last three and conceding seven goals.

Potter will hope for an improvement in Chelsea's away form, as three of their next four matches will be played away from Stamford Bridge. The Blues have not won their first league match in any of the past six calendar years.

However, they have a strong record against Forest, having won their last seven meetings and scoring at least twice in each of those matches. Sunday's match will be challenging for both teams, but Chelsea will hope to begin the year with a win and gain momentum for the rest of the season.

Nottingham Forest are currently the only team that have not won away from home in the Premier League this season. They are in the relegation zone but are just four points behind Leicester City in 13th place. While their away form has been poor, Forest have had more success playing at home this season, earning 11 of their 13 Premier League points there.

In fact, they are undefeated in their last four home league matches, with notable victories over Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

