"We have lost many titles" - RFEF President opens up Florentino Perez complaints about what has cost Real Madrid several titles in Spain

RFEF president Rafael Louzan has opened up about the complaints he received from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the refereeing in Spain. Perez blamed the officiating for the club losing multiple titles he felt they deserved to win.

Perez has been vocal on multiple occasions about the quality of Spanish referees and has called for reforms to be made. In a recent interview on the El Cafelito podcast, Louzan opened up about his relationship with the Real Madrid chief and his complaints regarding the officiating.

He said (via Madrid Universal):

“My relationship with Florentino Perez, which was before this, is good. The thing is that Florentino states emphatically that he feels harmed in the field of refereeing and so on. This is already vox populi. I tell him (Florentino), let’s see, I’ve just arrived. We’ll have to reset the counter and we’ll try to get along somehow.”

Louzan added, recalling the conversation he had with Perez in Saudi Arabia where he was told about how Real Madrid were deprived of titles due to the refereeing in Spain.

“He told me one day that he was going to bring in English referees to whistle. In Saudi Arabia a year ago he took me aside and said: ‘You have to resolve this issue of the referees that is harming us and we have lost many titles because of the referees'," he added.

Los Blancos will next face Brest in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night (January 29).

"The credibility of our competition has been damaged" - When Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called for changes in Spanish officiating

During Real Madrid's Annual General Meeting in 2023, Florentino Perez called for changes to be implemented in Spanish football to improve the quality of officiating.

The Spaniard also insisted that VAR must be scrutinized and worked on, before claiming that the reputation of the Spanish league has been affected. He said (via ESPN):

"It's essential for the wellbeing of Spanish football that things like the quality of refereeing and the use of VAR are dealt with. I believe the Spanish Government will take steps to improve refereeing bodies in this country. This is urgent, more urgent than ever. The credibility of our competition has been damaged."

Los Blancos currently lead the LaLiga by four points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona trail by a further three points in third. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won 15 and lost just two league fixtures this season.

