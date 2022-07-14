We are a lot fitter than last season" - Manchester United star suggests Red Devils have already improved under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has suggested that the squad is much fitter than last season. He claimed the team is already showing improvements under their new full-time manager, Erik ten Hag. The English forward said that the squad has undergone rigorous training before the pre-season tour and he remains optimistic about the upcoming campaign.

Speaking about the new training atmosphere under Ten Hag and how it has brought changes to his fitness standards, Rashford said via Manchester Evening:

"For me, it is a fresh start and something that I am looking forward to. We have worked hard in the first two weeks of training and we are a lot fitter than last season."

The England international highlighted that he is focused on preparing himself for the upcoming season and remains dedicated to the training schedule. Rashford said that the summer break has been good for him mentally and physically and he is ready for a fresh start.

Rashford added:

"I had a long break in the summer, physically and mentally. A new season is a new opportunity and I am using it to refocus. This is my first year where I have been with the team from the beginning and I feel a lot better. It is important for me to get a fresh start and I feel ready."

The England star was joined for the press interaction by manager Erik Ten Hag. Ten Hag also shared excerpts of his first few days at the training ground and what lies ahead.

Marcus Rashford was an underperformer for the Red Devils last season. He scored five goals and assisted two more in the 31 games he played for the English club across different competitions.

The England international was forced to sit out most matches due to persistent injury issues. Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Old Trafford also impacted his game time. Rashford became the second choice in the forward line while another academy star, Anthony Elanga, was promoted above him.

BBC Journalist Simon Stone says Lisandro Martinez's arrival at Manchester United could be announced today

BBC Sports journalist Simon Stone has said that Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez's arrival at Manchester United could be announced 'as soon as today'. Stone said that negotiations between the two clubs have entered the 'advanced stage' and that the signing could be made official very soon.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Told Lisandro Martinez to @ManUtd talks at an 'advanced' stage. Could be done as early as today. Told Lisandro Martinez to @ManUtd talks at an 'advanced' stage. Could be done as early as today.

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag is personally interested in signing the Argentine player. The Dutchman believes Martinez could play a vital role in strengthening the backline at Old Trafford.

