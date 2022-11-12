"We had a lot of problems" - Pep Guardiola comments after Manchester City's loss to Brentford 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacted to his team's shock 2-1 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League today (November 12).

Ivan Toney gave the visitors the lead in the 16th minute at the Etihad before Phil Foden equalized in injury time of the first half. Toney, however, found an equalizer in the injury time of the second half to seal the win for Brentford.

Guardiola reflected on the loss as he told the media after the game (via Manchester Evening News):

“The better team won. We had a lot of problems, we couldn’t high press because of the balls [from] keeper to striker, n this process we could not win any ball because when Toney flicked the ball he created problems, when Toney kept the ball and played with the three players in the middle he created problems. And we could not regain the ball in the end."

He added:

"In the first 15-16 minutes they had two clear chances and then we have the momentum, we attack a little bit quicker - right cross, left cross, and we make a little bit more of a process."

Guardiola further shared his thoughts on the second half, admitting that Manchester City failed to create chances while Brentford defender well. He said:

"In the second half we started well and then there was a break of 10 minutes. Every time break, long balls, we could not win it. We struggled to create because the same reasons as here last season when we [won] here 2-0, with the structure defensively 5-3-2, the striker is so deep and deep and we struggle to let him go outside and crosses they defended really well."

The Spaniard added:

"We struggled to create chances. Tactically we had problems to control. We struggled to control the long balls from Raya to Tony. You have to be brilliant in the small spaces and we were not."

Manchester City now have 32 points from their 13 league games. They currently trail league leaders Arsenal by two points, having played one more game than the Gunners.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank reacted to win against Manchester City

Brentford manager Thomas Frank termed the win against Manchester City one of the biggest in the club's history.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Guardiola said (via The Express):

"One of the most satisfying wins we've had, I think the play-off final will always be the one, getting us to the promised land. But, of course, it is up there. Speaking to some people from the club, this is probably the single biggest ever result, against one of the richest clubs in the world and we have one of the lowest budgets in the division. We're just a bus stop in Hounslow."

