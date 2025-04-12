“We have lots of babies at this moment in football” - Jose Mourinho throws cheeky shots at referees and use of VAR

Jose Mourinho, renowned for being unapologetically outspoken, has once again stirred the football world with his candid remarks. In a recent discussion, the Portuguese manager fired cheeky shots at the current state of football, specifically targeting referees, players, and the ever-controversial VAR system.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview with former Chelsea players John Terry and Frank Lampard, Jose Mourinho said:

"The Blackburn game was a game where Arjen Robben broke his foot. If it was today, with the new football babies that we have… and when I say football babies, I say players, referees and VARs. We have lots of babies at this moment in football. That game would finish 11 against seven. The seven of course would lose the game, but the 11 would go home crying. ‘Oh, I have a bruise here, oh I have my ankle big, oh I have to take two stitches’."

He added:

"That game was a game where we showed everybody that we were men. It was a night game, full of mud. No babies. The referee forgot the cards and we did it. Even with the emotional kick of Robben breaking his foot. Even with all that. Petr Cech, crazy performance in the mud, fighting to keep the result."

For the unversed, the Blackburn game Jose Mourinho mentioned was a Premier League match between his Chelsea side and Blackburn Rovers in the 2004-05 campaign. In what was Mourinho’s first stint with Chelsea, his side travelled to Ewood Park to lock horns with the Lancashire-based club.

The match was a heated one, but Chelsea had the last laugh, taking an early 1-0 lead and holding onto it for the rest of the game. Arjen Robben put the Blues ahead just five minutes into proceedings but was taken off injured five minutes later following a rough tackle from Blackburn’s Aaron Mokoena.

Blackburn would go on to rile up Jose Mourinho’s players with rough tackles and high-tempo pressing, which resulted in altercations between both sets of players. Blackburn were even awarded a penalty, but Petr Cech foiled Paul Dickov from the spot.

‘‘I felt this is not a football team’’ – Jose Mourinho on his Chelsea team after their 1-0 win against Blackburn

Speaking further, Jose Mourinho revealed he was in awe of his Chelsea team after their hard-fought win against Blackburn and went on to describe them as a ''group of gladiators.''

The former Blues manager said:

“At the end of the game, I felt this is not a football team, this is also a group of gladiators. Also a group of fighters. It doesn’t matter if it’s mud or a beautiful day, we are ready for everything. In the rain and the thunder, we had Chelsea fans. So, at the end of the game, when I told the guys to take the shirts off, it was double intention.

"One, shirts for the fans because for them it means a lot. And another one was to show them who you are. Show them your body, show your strength. Of course, at that time, not everybody had a six pack, like they have now. But it didn’t matter, without a six pack, you show you put your body in that fight. So that meant a lot.”

The match proved decisive for Chelsea as they went on to win their first Premier League title that very campaign.

