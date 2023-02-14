"We would love it" – Ronald Araujo names surprise player Barcelona must sign along with Lionel Messi

Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo has urged his side to rope in Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur alongside club legend Lionel Messi.

Bentancur, 25, has established himself as a regular starter for Antonio Conte's side since arriving from Juventus for €19 million last January. He has scored six goals and laid out six assists in 44 matches so far.

A box-to-box operator renowned for his passing and dribbling, the 54-cap Uruguay international rose through the ranks of Boca Juniors before securing a move to the Bianconeri in 2017. Prior to his switch to Spurs, he helped the Serie A giants lift a total of seven trophies.

Bentancur, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been ruled out for the rest of the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his team's recent 4-1 Premier League away defeat at Leicester City.

He'll be missed. Most tackles made by Spurs players in the Premier League this season:45- Rodrigo Bentancur44434241403938373635 - Pierre-Emile HøjbjergHe'll be missed. Most tackles made by Spurs players in the Premier League this season:45- Rodrigo Bentancur44434241403938373635 - Pierre-Emile HøjbjergHe'll be missed. 😫 https://t.co/VuNzUOPhXN

Speaking to SPORT, Araujo claimed that he would lure Bentancur and Messi away from Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) respectively to Barcelona in the future. He said:

"If I was Mateu Alemany, I would sign Rodrigo Bentancur and [Lionel] Messi for Barça."

When asked about the Argentine's potential return, Araujo responded:

"Obviously, he is a player who everyone wants in the team. It would be something tremendous, something special. I don't know how things will turn out but of course we would love it."

Messi, 35, has been speculated to seal a shock return to Barcelona as he is in the final four months of his contract at the Parc des Princes. He has also been linked with potential transfers to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal.

Operating in a creative role under Parisian boss Christophe Galtier in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, the diminutive Argentine has found a new lease on life. So far, he has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 games across all competitions for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Luis Campos has confirmed that PSG are in talks with Lionel Messi over a new contract Luis Campos has confirmed that PSG are in talks with Lionel Messi over a new contract https://t.co/RBE82cQkT6

Lionel Messi unwilling to sign new contract at PSG amid links with Barcelona: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Lionel Messi's future at PSG is currently hanging in the balance as the left-footed forward is leaning towards a fresh start at another outfit. The Ligue 1 giants are expected to reopen contract discussions with the Argentine after their upcoming UEFA Champions League last-16 clashes against Bayern Munich in March.

Meanwhile, the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has remained in touch with Barcelona about a surprise potential reunion in the future.

Neymar, on the other hand, is also believed to be on his way out of the Parisians as club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is aiming to begin a new era. The Brazilian forward could be sold this summer, as per the report.

