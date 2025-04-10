"We would love for him to play for them" - Agent of Liverpool midfielder on potential Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch's long-term agent, Jose Fortes Rodriguez, has claimed that his agency 'would love' the Dutchman to play for Real Madrid. However, the transfer is highly unlikely because the Reds would ask a colossal price for the Dutchman.

Rodriquez also revealed that Barcelona wanted to sign the former Bayern Munich midfielder when he was 16. However, he and Ryan Gravenberch's father prioritized his development. He told Spanish outlet MARCA (via SportBible):

"When Ryan was 16, Barca called us. They wanted to sign him, but his father and I prioritized his development. He's good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they've had their eye on him, but now it's impossible."

Ryan Gravenberch joined the Merseyside outfit from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in September 2023 for a reported transfer fee of €40 million. In his first season at Merseyside, the Dutchman primarily played as a central midfielder, making 39 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

However, the former Ajax midfielder has found a new lease of life under Arne Slot and has emerged as the Reds' breakthrough star in the 2024/25 campaign. Playing as a holding midfielder, Gravenberch has made 43 appearances for Liverpool this season. The Dutchman has helped the side keep 13 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Additionally, the former Bayern Munich midfielder has played almost 3700 minutes for the Reds this season, compared to last season's gametime, which was only 1848 minutes.

Fabrizio Romano provides update about Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool future

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are close to signing a contract extension with Liverpool. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to leaving the Merseyside outfit to join Real Madrid.

The contracts of Alexander Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah will expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Reds have been keen to extend the two experienced stars' stay at Anfield because they are a part of Arne Slot's plans. According to the same report, the Reds are closing in on a new deal with both stars and are expected to make an official announcement soon.

Salah has been the Reds' top performer this season with 32 goals and 22 assists across all competitions in 45 appearances. Meanwhile, the Dutchman has helped the side keep 20 clean sheets in a total of 43 appearances.

