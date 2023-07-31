“We are lucky to have them” – Cody Gakpo offers rave review of Liverpool duo

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is full of praise for his new teammates Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined the club earlier this summer.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Dutchman stated that both players have real quality and added that the Reds are lucky to have them. He said:

“They are really good players and both have a lot of quality. You can see that in training, and from the games they have played with previous clubs. We are lucky to have them.”

Mac Allister joined the Reds from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million, while Szoboszlai joined from RB Leipzig for £60 million.

Liverpool have invested heavily in their midfield after losing multiple players this window. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left Anfield for Saudi Arabia, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner left following the expiration of their contracts.

The Merseysiders could further strengthen their midfield, with reports claiming that they are interested in signing Southampton's Romeo Lavia. They are expected to face competition from Chelsea for the young Belgian.

Cody Gakpo opens up on his role at Liverpool

Gakpo's versatility has been useful to Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has recently spoken about his playing position at the club. The Dutchman was deployed in a variety of positions last season, including as a false nine, in midfield as well as on the wings.

Talking about his preferences in playstyle, he said:

“I can drop a little bit into midfield, stay a little bit deeper, look at the situation, turn with the ball and start an attack. I don’t have to wait for the attack to come to me. In that position, I can start the attack. I’m a player who likes to be involved in the attack – I’m not just about wanting the goals and assists.”

The Reds signed Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for £44 million in January. He has contributed seven goal and three assists in 26 appearances for the club.

Originally signed to be an attacker and a possible long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino, manager Jurgen Klopp has used Gakpo's versatility well.

In the side's pre-season fixture against Leicester City, the 24-year-old initially played as a central striker before dropping to midfield for the second half.

When asked about that, he said:

“I played in midfield a few times last season already. I just have to see what’s going to happen, if I maybe play in the midfield or in the striker position or somewhere else. There are multiple options. Do I have a preference? Just to play!"

Liverpool will play German sides Bayern Munich and Darmstadt in their final pre-season friendlies. They will then their Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on August 13.