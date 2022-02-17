“We made it difficult for them” - Dumfries feels Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Inter was an ‘exaggerated result’

Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries is optimistic about his team's chances in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Liverpool. The Reds emerged 2-0 winners from the first leg at the San Siro on Wednesday, but Dumfries feels the scoreline doesn't tell the whole story.

Inter dominated parts of the game and kept Liverpool at bay until the 75th minute. However, two late goals from Firmino and Mohamed Salah respectively set the Italian side back, who now have an uphill task in the second leg.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Dumfries pointed out how tough Inter made it for the Reds, calling the 2-0 score an "exaggerated result."

“I think we played well at the beginning," he said. "We fought, we kept the lines tight; we made it difficult for them to play under pressure. In the end we gave them opportunities to score but 0-2 is an exaggerated result. We did our best."

The Dutchman believes Inter still have a chance of making it to the quarterfinals of this year's Champions League. The second leg is scheduled to be played on March 8.

“Of course it’s possible, every game is different," he said. "It won’t be easy but I believe in our qualities, we will go there to play and to win.”

"It's half-time" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not taking things for granted

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has stressed that the tie is still not over and that it's 'half-time' in the encounter. He also praised the Reds' second-half substitutes who turned the game around for them.

“It’s still dangerous," Klopp said after the match. "It’s half-time, nothing else. That’s how it is in the knockout stages. We don’t feel like we’re halfway through, it will be tricky and we have to be ready. It’s 2-0 at half-time. I wouldn’t tell the boys it was job done if it was 2-0 at half-time in any other game here, so I won’t think any different here.

“The boys who came on had a proper impact," he added. "Bobby scored and from there we controlled the game and scored a really nice second one. It was perfect how the boys reacted. It’s another performance I’m really happy with."

