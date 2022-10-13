"We have made mistakes that cannot be made at this level" - Barcelona defender comments after Champions League draw against Inter Milan 

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has admitted that the Catalans' defensive mistakes cost them in their UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan on October 12.

The Catalans went into the game at Camp Nou in third place in the group after three matches and were facing a demotion to the Europa League. With the match ending 3-3, the fear of their Champions League exit has only strengthened.

Barcelona were the architects of their own downfall on the night as multiple defensive mistakes allowed Inter Milan to score.

Garcia, who was culpable for Inter's second goal, admitted that the Blaugranes made multiple defensive errors that should've been avoided. He said after the match (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We have made mistakes that cannot be made at this level. We are not out but it is complicated. We have to continue while there is some hope. I think that in the first half we were where we wanted, pressing high, stealing balls. We wanted to continue in the same way, but in the second there was a lack of control and there were 15 minutes that killed us."

He added:

“Today we had a huge opportunity and we didn’t take advantage of it. We had to get something positive out of today. We know that we have to recover quickly mentally because today is a hard blow. We have to go to the Bernabéu with the confidence to continue as leaders.”

Barcelona's defensive mistakes sees them on the brink of early Champions League exit

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in the 40th minute from close range to give the Spanish side the start they needed.

However, Nicolo Barella scored for the visitors in the 50th minute after lackadaisical defending from Marcos Alonso and Gerard Pique.

Lautaro Martinez then added another goal for Inter in the 63rd minute after a mistake from Eric Garcia. The defender was easily beaten in the box and the Argentine striker headed home, beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Robert Lewandowski equalized for Barcelona in the 82nd minute via a deflected strike off Alessandro Bastoni.

Inter Milan then thought they had won the match after they scored in the 89th minute through Robin Gosens. However, Lewandowski scored a brilliant header in stoppage time to give his side some hope in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona are third in their group, three points behind second-placed Inter. They will need to beat Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen and hope Inter drop points to stay in the Champions League.

