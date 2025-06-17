"We have to maintain the ecosystem and eliminate this" - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas wants FIFA to get rid of Club World Cup

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has expressed his displeasure towards the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, pointing out that he looks forward to eliminating the competition. The USA is hosting the first edition of the revamped competition with 32 teams taking part, including Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Tebas spoke at an event to mark the 10-year anniversary of the centralisation of La Liga’s audiovisual rights, pointing out that the competition needs to be eliminated by FIFA. When asked how the competition can be improved upon, he pointed out that his goal is to ensure that the competition ends with this edition.

"By eliminating it. My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups, that's very clear to me. There are no dates. There's no need for yet another competition that moves money to a sector of clubs and players and comes from somewhere. There's no more money here; we have to maintain the ecosystem and eliminate it. Keep it as it was before, which was a weekend. There's no way, neither in terms of dates, nor economics, nor maintaining the sustainability of football."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has overseen a major change to the format of the Club World Cup which used to hold every year in the past. The new competition is set to take place every four years, but Tebas is determined to ensure that the next edition of the competition does not take place.

This edition of the competition has delivered a mixed bag from the start, with complaints over the weather and scheduling leading to questions. The quality of the football has been top-notch, but questions over the welfare of players has taken center stage.

Many of football's biggest names, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodri, Vinicius Jr, and several others are participating in the competition. The next edition is expected to take place in 2029, but it remains to be seen if Tebas is able to carry out his plans.

Kylian Mbappe doubtful for Real Madrid Club World Cup opener: Reports

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for Los Blancos in their FIFA Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal on Wednesday, as per reports. The France international is expected to be one of the headline acts of the tournament, which is taking place in the USA.

RMTV have revealed (via Madrid Xtra on X) that the 26-year-old is not in training due to a fever. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star travelled with the rest of the squad for the tournament but may not feature against Al-Hilal.

Real Madrid have been drawn in Group H of the competition against Al-Hilal, Pachuca, and RB Salzburg. They are one of the favourites for the tournament, their first under new manager Xabi Alonso.

