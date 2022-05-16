"We have to make them function as a team" - Erik ten Hag provides update about 'giant' Cristiano Ronaldo and work he has to do at Manchester United

Manchester United's new incoming manager Erik ten Hag has provided his take on Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Old Trafford next season.

The Dutchman will arrive at the club to replace interim manager Ralf Rangick, who'll manage his final game in charge on May 22 at Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, after managing his final game for Eredivisie winners Ajax on Sunday, Ten Hag said (as reported by Metro):

"From tomorrow, my focus will be on United, and I will, of course, get deep into things there. What I have to say is that the detailed analysis still has to begin; I still have to work with the team, but let me be clear that at United, there are a lot of good players around."

About 'giant' Cristiano Ronaldo, Ten Hag said:

"We have to make them function as a team, but definitely Ronaldo, he is a giant."

Ronaldo previously shared his thoughts on the new incoming United manager. He told United's in-house media (as reported via Manchester Evening News):

“I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax, and that he is an experienced coach. But we have to give him time. Things must change the way he wants. If he does well, all of Manchester United will be successful, so I wish him well. We are all happy and excited, not only as players, but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles."

Manchester United will be keen to regroup next season

The club has had a dismal season, both in England and in Europe. After finishing second last season, there was a lot of optimism at Old Trafford to have a better season this time around. Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho's addition to the squad added to the fanfare.

However, Manchester United were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions early in the season. They also lost in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, their Premier League title challenge never took off due to a string of poor performances.

Players like Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are all expected to leave this summer. More exits in the form of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial could also ensue.

Manchester United will have to rebuild their squad and use next season as a transition term under new boss Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo's leadership skills might be of high value as United seek to return to the Premier League elite.

Edited by Bhargav